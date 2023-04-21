Tiësto takes listeners on a ‘DRIVE’ with new studio album: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 62

Celebrating the latest era of the illustrious career of Tiësto, he has finally unveiled the long awaited ‘DRIVE‘ album, a 12-track odyssey featuring global hits such as ‘The Business,’ ‘10:35,’ ‘The Motto‘ and more. “I am so beyond excited for this project to be out in the world!” said Tiësto.

One that Tiësto fans have been waiting a while for, today is the day for a new Tiësto album at last. A sleek and sexy sound that has become his signature in the immediate past years, this is exactly what fuels the ‘DRIVE’ sound. The Dutch producer has also been spoiling us lately with singles from the tracklist, giving us ‘The Business’ which kickstarted this era, followed by a steady stream of hits including ‘Don’t Be Shy‘ with Karol G, ‘The Motto’ with Ava Max, ‘Hot In It‘ with Charli XCX, ‘Pump It Louder‘ with Black Eyed Peas, ’10:35′ with Tate Mcrae and last but not least, the solo single ‘All Nighter.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiësto (@tiesto)

For the big release day, we’ve also been given five new tracks, a mix of solo tunes and other high profile collaborations with the likes of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and AR/CO for tracks ‘Chills (LA Hills)‘ and ‘Bet My Dollar.’ For those that love his solo tracks, ‘Lay Low‘ and ‘Learn 2 Love‘ are two tracks more than worth a listen.

“I am so beyond excited for this project to be out in the world!” said Tiësto. “This album is something anyone can enjoy on the dancefloor, in the gym, on a car ride, anywhere or anytime you are looking for incredible sonics and energy. Seeing how much everyone is loving the string of singles has been incredible, and it was amazing putting the full album all together.”

Versatile in its nature, ‘DRIVE’ is one of Tiësto’s most radio-friendly albums yet, so don’t be surprised to hear multiple tracks from this body of work dominating the radio stations, in addition to the singles that have already been making their rounds. Stream the album here, and check out the official DJ mix and visualiser below.

Image credit: Beau Grealy / provided by Atlantic Records