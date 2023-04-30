Tïesto unveils full lineup of his historic return to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer

By Nicole Pepe 345

Tiësto is returning to Ushuaïa Ibiza this summer, this time with a jam-packed lineup joining him. The iconic DJ will be slated to perform every Tuesday At Ushuaïa Ibiza beginning from July 4th to August 29th.

2023 is set to be one of the biggest years in Tiësto‘s storied career as the dance icon returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza for his exclusive summer residency after a decade away. For nine consecutive Tuesdays, from July 4th to August 29th, the global electronic music icon will take control of Ushuaïa Ibiza’s famous poolside stage for a very special 2.5-hour extended set and will be joined by a forward-thinking, world-leading selection of international DJs and friends at the most-anticipated party of the summer.

As Tiësto continues to revolutionize dance music, there is nowhere better to see him perform than Ushuaïa Ibiza. He has a rich history with the club, as it is one that has a unique ability to scale up its cutting-edge production to match the supersized sounds and bold ambition of the man himself. It has now been a whole ten years since this all-conquering Dutch trance, electro, and house titan commanded audiences on Ibiza’s biggest open-air stage.

Joining the electronic music maestro across this unmissable season are high-energy New York trendsetter ACRAZE (July 4th), influential and prolific Brazilian star ALOK (August 1st), and Balearic powerhouse B Jones, who steps up for three dates across the season (July 11th, 18th and August 29th).

Watch out for the official artist of Tiësto’s Musical Freedom Byor (July 25th), UK indie dance vocalist and producer Elderbrook (July 4th), frequent chart-topper Jax Jones (August 19th), raw but cultured Dutch star Jengi (July 4th and August 8th), and UK DJ-producer Joel Corry. Elsewhere on the bill, there’s much to look forward to, including Norwegian DJ duo Kream, enduring French dance innovator Martin Solveig (August 22nd), new school melodic house artist SKIY (August 22nd), top-class Dutchman Vinnie, the fresh house artist Sam Green (August 1st), and Dutch urban dance pair Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano (July 18th).

To purchase tickets, click here.

Image Credit: Christopher DeVargas / Provided by Atlantic Records