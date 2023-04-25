TIM PLVNK unveils electro house banger ‘Coulda Woulda’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Offering only the most energetic of vibes, TIM PLVNK has blessed us all with an electro house banger in the form of ‘Coulda Woulda.’ A production for the ages, the German DJ/producer is more than set on leaving a lasting impact within the dance scene.

Looking to leave his own distinct mark within the electronic dance industry, TIM PLVNK has just released an electro house banger, entitled ‘Coulda Woulda.’ Implementing his signature sound throughout, the German-based DJ/producer ensures nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, with this latest production more than set on being feature on dancefloors and festivals worldwide. Oozing with energy from start to finish, ‘Coulda Woulda’ acts as a clear indicator towards everything that this artist to watch has set out to achieve, and in turn, we most definitely cannot contain our excitement from what’s next to come as time progresses and his musical career continues to evolve.

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, each element has been incorporated in the most immersive of fashions, with TIM PLVNK showcasing his prowess once again. Mastering his craft on a constant basis, each of his releases have been amassing millions of streams, with hit productions in the form of ‘Just Tonight,’ ‘SHAWTY,’ and ‘I JUST WANT YOU,’ ensuring that the man of the moment has been impacting our community in a manner that will scintillate even the toughest of crowds. Having made his way to the top through a variation of roles within music, TIM PLVNK is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Coulda Woulda’ will have anyone feeling some type of way. A production that will have you out of your seat and straight onto the nearest dance floor in no time at all, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below. A track for the ages, we will be keeping a close eye on TIM PLVNK and all his future endeavors within our scene, but for the time being, you can stay fully up to date by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

Image Credit: TIM PLVNK / Provided By: Press