Timmy Trumpet & R3HAB team up for remix of ‘Dom Dom Yes Yes’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 103

Timmy Trumpet and R3HAB join forces yet again, this time with French producer and TikTok creator Naeleck to breathe new life into the Bulgarian track ‘Dom Dom Yes Yes’.

Timmy Trumpet and R3HAB are common collaborators, bringing tracks like ‘Turn The Lights Down Low’, ‘911’, ‘Call Me’, and their track with W&W ‘Poison’ and ‘Distant Memory’. This time, the veteran artists team up with French producer and TikTok sensation Naeleck to create their unexpected new club track out via Sony Music‘s dance/electronic imprint Signatune. The record’s unique flair is created from a vocal sample of the viral song of the same title released last year from previously unknown Bulgarian artist Biser King; the producers did what they do best and created a proper house track with a bouncy, driving bassline with plenty of rhythmic kickdrums, making sure the final outcome is an unpredictable crowd-pleaser. Pitched-down snippets from the original track have made their way in the original form to wider audiences thanks to multiple TikTok uploads, accumulating over 1 billion impressions across social media platforms, and now Timmy, R3HAB, and Naeleck have given it new life as a true dancefloor-friendly, booty-shaking tune that’s primed for music season. If you’re familiar with the viral trend, this track suits it perfectly with its infectious vibe all whilst encapsulating the spirit of the funky little snippet.

Listen to the full track here.

Image Credit: Unfolded PR