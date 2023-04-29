Together Festival announce full 2023 lineup including Alesso, Eric Prydz & more

By Ouranios Savva 158

Announcing their lineup in its entirety, Together Festival are more than set on delivering an event for the ages. Featuring some of the biggest names within the dance scene, this is one lineup that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

In what is set to be an unforgettable event, Together Festival have officially announced their lineup in its entirety, and what a stellar lineup that is if we may add. Celebrating their tenth anniversary, Thailand’s leading electronic music festival is set to take place on the weekend commencing the 4th and 5th of May, with the BITEC Bangna in Bangkok hosting this highly-anticipated event. Having teased fans alike with various lineup announcements, the organisers have now shared each and every artist that will be performing, with the likes of Alesso, Eric Prydz, Galantis, Jonas Blue and NGHTMRE more than set on putting quite a show on the mainstage.

Taking also centre stage, Boys Noize, Dgy & Sparkle, Gishin, Hard Lights, Imanbek, KREAM, OU J, SLANDER, and Trivecta complete the mainstage lineup, whilst over at the Monstercat Stage, the likes of Alastor, Adventure Club, Di3no, Dirtyphonics, Kompany, KOVEN, MUZZ, Mister T, Ookay, Terror Bass, Spag Heddy, and Wooli will be offering attendees an experience of a lifetime. Immersive in every sense of the word, each and everyone of these acts can guarantee nothing less than the most spectacular of shows, as Together Festival will be making history once again.

Diverse and fully-stacked, acts from across the world, as well as Thailand’s finest, will be garnering for an event for the ages, so if you haven’t already purchased your tickets, be sure to head over to Together Festival’s official website, for any further information, ticket purchasing and any general enquiries. Will you be joining the madness this May in Thailand? If yes, let us know in the comments section!

Image Credit: Together Festival