Thailand’s Together Festival offers up stacked phase 3 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 149

All going down from 4-5 May in Bitec Bangkok, Together Festival offers up its phase 3 lineup for its 10th anniversary, featuring Alesso, Eric Prydz and many more.

The initial phase 1 and phase 2 line-up offered up plenty of star power, but now the event organizers of Together Festival are continuing to build upon that initial announcement with the reveal of the third phase, and it certainly lives up to the massive expectations already set for the event in May. Ensuring a wide variety of genres for its 10th anniversary, music fans from all over the spectrum will be more than delighted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Together Festival (@together.festival)

Alongside the third phase of names to add to an already stacked roster which includes Alesso, Eric Prydz, Galantis, Boys Noize, SLANDER and more, they’ve also revealed the stage splits, and they’re as follows:

[ Main Stage ]

Alesso

Boys Noize

Eric Prydz

Galantis

Imanbek

Jonas Blue

Kream

NGHTMRE

Slander

Trivecta

[ Monstercat Stage ]

Adventure Club

Dirtyphonics

Kompany

Koven

Muzz

Ookay

Spag Heddy

Wooli

Featuring plenty of drum & bass and dubstep in addition to the star power of the huge EDM names, this is a dynamic lineup that gets better with each announcement, and they’re still not done yet. Soon. they’ll reveal the full lineup and partygoers are expecting the best of the best.

Tier 2 tickets are currently flying off the shelves, with payment plans also available for customers. Check out the full range of ticket options here, including special Supreme and VIP Premium packages for both days. Who will we see there?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Rave You (@weraveyou)

Image credit: Together Festival