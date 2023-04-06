Thailand’s Together Festival offers up stacked phase 3 lineup
All going down from 4-5 May in Bitec Bangkok, Together Festival offers up its phase 3 lineup for its 10th anniversary, featuring Alesso, Eric Prydz and many more.
The initial phase 1 and phase 2 line-up offered up plenty of star power, but now the event organizers of Together Festival are continuing to build upon that initial announcement with the reveal of the third phase, and it certainly lives up to the massive expectations already set for the event in May. Ensuring a wide variety of genres for its 10th anniversary, music fans from all over the spectrum will be more than delighted.
View this post on Instagram
Alongside the third phase of names to add to an already stacked roster which includes Alesso, Eric Prydz, Galantis, Boys Noize, SLANDER and more, they’ve also revealed the stage splits, and they’re as follows:
[ Main Stage ]
Alesso
Boys Noize
Eric Prydz
Galantis
Imanbek
Jonas Blue
Kream
NGHTMRE
Slander
Trivecta
[ Monstercat Stage ]
Adventure Club
Dirtyphonics
Kompany
Koven
Muzz
Ookay
Spag Heddy
Wooli
Featuring plenty of drum & bass and dubstep in addition to the star power of the huge EDM names, this is a dynamic lineup that gets better with each announcement, and they’re still not done yet. Soon. they’ll reveal the full lineup and partygoers are expecting the best of the best.
Tier 2 tickets are currently flying off the shelves, with payment plans also available for customers. Check out the full range of ticket options here, including special Supreme and VIP Premium packages for both days. Who will we see there?
View this post on Instagram
Image credit: Together Festival