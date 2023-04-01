Tomorrowland & Ultra Music Festival to host new festival ‘Ultraland’

The news has sent shockwaves through the music industry and has fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable experience. Ultraland is set to take place in the heart of Europe, in the picturesque country of Belgium, where Tomorrowland has its roots. The festival will be held in the same location as Tomorrowland, which has become a mecca for music lovers from around the world. The festival is set to take place over three days, with the world’s top DJs taking to the stage to showcase their talents. The phase 1 lineup includes Skrillex, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Tale Of Us, & many more.

The festival promises to offer a unique experience for music lovers, combining the best of both worlds from Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. Tomorrowland has always been known for its awe-inspiring stage designs, and Ultra Music Festival is famous for its incredible production values. Ultraland is set to take this to the next level, with a jaw-dropping stage design and production that will leave fans in awe. The festival will take place from 1-3 September 2023.

In addition to the incredible music lineup, Ultraland will also offer a range of other activities and attractions for festival-goers to enjoy. This includes a wide range of food and drink options, as well as a marketplace selling festival merchandise and souvenirs. The festival will also offer a range of interactive installations, including art installations and immersive experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression on attendees.