Tomorrowland & Ultra Music Festival to host new festival ‘Ultraland’
Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival are two of the biggest names in the electronic dance music scene, and now they are joining forces to create a new festival called Ultraland.
The news has sent shockwaves through the music industry and has fans eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable experience. Ultraland is set to take place in the heart of Europe, in the picturesque country of Belgium, where Tomorrowland has its roots. The festival will be held in the same location as Tomorrowland, which has become a mecca for music lovers from around the world. The festival is set to take place over three days, with the world’s top DJs taking to the stage to showcase their talents. The phase 1 lineup includes Skrillex, Martin Garrix, Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Tale Of Us, & many more.
The festival promises to offer a unique experience for music lovers, combining the best of both worlds from Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. Tomorrowland has always been known for its awe-inspiring stage designs, and Ultra Music Festival is famous for its incredible production values. Ultraland is set to take this to the next level, with a jaw-dropping stage design and production that will leave fans in awe. The festival will take place from 1-3 September 2023.
| 20 Best Plugins for music producers in 2023 – Click here to checkout
In addition to the incredible music lineup, Ultraland will also offer a range of other activities and attractions for festival-goers to enjoy. This includes a wide range of food and drink options, as well as a marketplace selling festival merchandise and souvenirs. The festival will also offer a range of interactive installations, including art installations and immersive experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression on attendees.
One of the unique aspects of Ultraland is that it will bring together fans from different parts of the world, who share a love for electronic dance music. This will create a diverse and inclusive atmosphere, where fans can come together and celebrate their passion for music in a safe and welcoming environment. The festival is set to attract music lovers from around the world, making it a truly global event.
The announcement of Ultraland has been met with excitement from fans and industry insiders alike, who are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a truly unforgettable festival experience. With two of the biggest names in the electronic dance music scene coming together to create a new festival, Ultraland is set to take the music world by storm.
In conclusion, Ultraland is set to be the ultimate electronic dance music festival, combining the best of Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival to create a truly unique experience. With a world-class music lineup, jaw-dropping stage design, and a range of other attractions and activities, Ultraland is sure to be a hit with music lovers from around the world. Fans can’t wait to see what the festival has in store, and it’s safe to say that Ultraland is set to be one of the biggest events of the year. You can purchase tickets here.
While as happening as it may sound but unfortunately this imaginary festival isn’t gonna happen and with a heavy heart we have to say that the above is just a mere April Fools’ Day prank.