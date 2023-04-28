Tomorrowland Winter releases Aftermovie of 2023 event

By Chris Vuoncino 242

A month has already passed since Tomorrowland showcased another edition of the Winter version of their iconic festival and now event organizers have shared a visual recap of the week spent in the French Alps. With a roster of some of the best talent dance music has to offer descending upon the event, fans from around the world were treated to a world-class experience and now attendees and those that missed out can relive the magic with the official Aftermovie.

Taking place at the end of March, Tomorrowland showcased the third edition of its winter event, bringing fans from around the world to the French Alps for a week of skiing, beautiful sights, and of course, incredible music. Featuring some of the biggest producers and DJs on the planet, the 22,000 attendees had the opportunity to experience sets from the likes of Afrojack, Amelie Lens, Axwell, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and many many more. The newly released Aftermovie showcases the sights and sounds of the event with a soundtrack featuring productions from a wide variety of artists.

Amongst the release of the movie, the event organizers also shared some early details for the 2024 edition of Tomorrowland Winter. Set to take place once again at the Alpe d’Huez in France, the event will run from March 16th through the 23rd. While no further details have been released, fans looking to attend should keep[ an eye on the official Tomorrowland Winter website, where details on ticket packages, lodging, and line-up will be expected later this year. For now, be sure to enjoy the official Tomorrowland Winter 2023 Aftermovie.

The Official Tomorrowland Winter 2023 Aftermovie – tracklist

Tony Romera – Le Monde de Demain (Tomorrowland Music) BLR, anamē, Robbie Rise – Influencer (Anjunabeats) Kölsch, Tim Engelhardt – Full Circle Moment (IPSO) Capoon, Amand – Ouverture Supermode – Tell Me Why (Maddix Remix) (Axtone) Cesqeaux, AFROJACK presents NLW, Kalibwoy – Danger (Wall Recordings) AN21, Silhouette, Kuaigon – Love’s Not Over (SIZE Records) Martin Garrix & Sentinel – Shelter (feat. Bonn) (STMPD x Tomorrowland Music)

Image Credit: Tomorrowland