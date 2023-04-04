Uma House by Yurbban South Beach: the ultimate Miami Music Week hotel

By Ellie Mullins 172

Uma House by Yurbban South Beach is the only hotel in Miami you need, whether heading out for a relaxing break or a party-fueled Miami Music Week adventure.

With Miami Music Week and Ultra 2023 officially being over, enthusiastic party lovers and music lovers alike are already looking towards 2024. For first-timers (and even veterans who have experience), planning a huge trip like this can be overwhelming, but we have one hotel recommendation that will elevate your experience to the next level: Uma House by Yurbban South Beach.

First opening in 2022 as the Spanish company Smart Rooms Company’s first USA location, Uma House has that uniquely fresh and modern feeling, with excellent customer service and quality experiences being at the heart of everything that they do. This is shown through activities such as their ‘Wine o-clock’ happy hours on one of two stunning rooftops, live music, free morning coffee and much, much more. Also wanting to go to the beach (which, by the way, takes less than 2 minutes to get to)? You can pick up one of their complimentary beach/pool towels and sun beds.

Image credit: provided by Uma House By Yurbban South Beach

It also goes without saying that their spacious rooms are the peak of comfort, relaxation and luxury too. Whether you’re a sunrise or a sunset person, you can choose to stay in one of two different parts of the hotel, each offering rooms such as Sunrise Courtyard King, Sunset Premium Double, Sunrise Suite and others with 136 rooms to choose from. Everything from the 300 thread-count Italian cotton sheets, marble bath/shower, vinyl players, spacious closet spaces and more come together to truly enhance your stay in a big way.

But what makes it the ultimate place to stay specifically for Miami Music Week? Aside from the above, the location is one of the most convenient in South Beach. Just a short Uber or Lyft ride from Bayfront Park itself, it is also within a short drive from clubs such as LIV, Story and the newest nightlife destination M2 to name a few, with the major pool parties also happening just a street over. Between events, you can walk a few minutes down the street and find Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road Mall, a district filled with places to shop for all needs, restaurants, cafes and much more, with eye-catching art and plenty of activities.

All in all, Uma House by Yurbban South Beach offers a much needed respite from the craziness that is Miami Music Week, whilst also ensuring you’re still in the middle of all of the action. Get ready for MMW and Ultra 2024, and book your stay right now. Visit their website here to see what else they have to offer, and to book directly.

Featured image credit: provided by Uma House By Yurbban South Beach