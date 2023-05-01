Tiësto presents own party concept in Cabo San Lucas ‘Chasing Sunsets’ with VIBEE & Insomniac

By Lakshay Bhagtani 273

Vibee, a new company that specializes in music-led destination experiences, has teamed up with Insomniac, a renowned live music experience creator, to organize an exclusive travel event called “Tiësto – Chasing Sunsets.”

“Tiësto – Chasing Sunsets” by Vibee & Insomniac will take place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 9 to November 12, 2023, and will feature multiple performances from the Grammy award-winning artist, along with sets from other popular acts, beach activities, cultural excursions, and more. The event will be hosted at the five-star resort, ME Cabo, and will also include on-site pool parties, cocktail parties, and additional events at popular Cabo hot spots. The Experience package presale begins May 2, 2023 and goes on sale to the general public May 5, 2023.

Guests can personalize their experience with bespoke add-ons, including brunch with Tiësto, boat parties, and tequila tastings. Vibee, which launched recently, focuses on amplifying fan-to-artist connections through curated experiences, festival integrations, and Las Vegas residencies. Insomniac, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, aims to diversify its live music experiences through its partnership with Vibee and Tiësto.

For a detailed account of the immersive experiences curated by Vibee, be sure to check out their official website

Read Next – Electronic music surpasses hip hop in follower growth however lacks in streaming [IMS Business Report]

Image Credit: Ramona Rosales / Provided by Warner Music Group & Cabo San Lucas Victor Hughes on Unsplash