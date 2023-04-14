Willy Van Florence delivers new melodic-techno single ‘I Miss You’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Italian producer and DJ Willy Van Florence has been building up a solid catalog of melodic techno tracks since his first production, The Club Line, hit streaming services back in 2021. In the preceding years, he has continued to hone his production skills in the studio and even teamed up with a global superstar for his biggest release to date.

His most recent release, the beautifully melodic and haunting single, I Miss You, gives listeners a track that will resonate whether it is played in clubs around the world or streamed in the privacy of one’s home, digesting the powerful lyrics while allowing the rhythm of the track to overwhelm the senses. The perfectly sung refrain of “I miss you, baby, I need your arms to hold me tight,” captures the mood, both heartbreaking and full of passion and desire all at once, it certainly runs the emotional gambit for the listener. Meanwhile, the track holds steady throughout, never wavering in delivering a steady wave of percussion and bass to amplify the message and create an ambiance throughout the entire five and half minutes of the single.

Coming off a massive 2022 that saw him team up with famed producer DJ Juicy M for the single Pump This, which has already surpassed the 2.5 million stream mark on Spotify, Willy Van Florence was able to showcase a different side of his creative output, as the single was a high-energy, peak hour banger. The contrast in styles from last year to now is a key function of the talent and inspirations that make Florence such a force in the dance music world. With the release of I Miss You, he ensures that his catalog has something for all listeners and moods, whether getting ready to hit the town for the evening or a quiet afternoon of introspection and lounging around the house, his productions certainly embrace a wide range of emotions and experience.

Be sure to check out the beautiful melodic sounds of Willy Van Florence’s latest hit, I Miss You.

