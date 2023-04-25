Young Artist Ali Hasani Talks About His Musical Journey And Success

By Yotam Dov

The more we talk about a few individuals carving their own sweet journey to success, all on their own, in the most incredible ways, the more we feel the need to talk about them for the world to know their brilliance in all that they choose to lay their hands on. More and more people, aspiring professionals, especially youngsters across fields, must draw significant motivation and inspiration from these success stories as that will help ignite the fire within them to listen to what their hearts seek and follow their dreams, even when it seems impossible to achieve. Ali Hasani has done precisely that in his journey to stardom in music.

Ali Hasani says that in life, it is not always about when one starts his/her journey in their career, at what age, the background, caste, race, or any such factor; it is all about perseverance, exemplary efforts, pure hard work and the right mental fortitude. He says that when people understand all these qualities and virtues, just like he understood their importance quite early in his life, they gain the power to overcome any obstacle on their way. These virtues acted as his best friends, for they helped him learn many new things and gain great experiences, which ultimately led him to become the known singer, musician and young musical artist he is from the South of Tehran, Iran.

His songs like Tabire Khab, Jat Toye Ghalbe, Pol, Saat 5, Modele Khas, Kojayi, Bargard, Aroom Nemigigiram, Dast Bardar and Tanham Bezar have done exponentially well on top music streaming sites like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

At only 21 years of age, he has reached the forefront of the music industry, where audiences and listeners have become his ardent fans and who have added his songs to the top of the list of their music albums on the above-mentioned streaming platforms.

