Yung Rizzo discusses main inspirations, crossover hit single ‘Run It’ and more: Interview
Crossing over music genres through his latest electronic music production, entitled ‘Run It,’ Yung Rizzo is more than set on leaving his own mark within the dance scene. A true ambassador of music as a whole, this latest interview offers a glimpse into the remarkable life of this artist to watch.
Looking to leave his own distinct mark within the electronic dance industry, Yung Rizzo (real name Jose Dumlao III) has been blessing us all with his unique style of play, and more specifically through his ability of integrating a wide range of genres within his sound. First gaining traction as a singer/songwriter, this Filipino–American artist has dedicated himself to music from the youngest of ages, and with a vast array of songs hitting the top of the charts from the offset of his career, Yung Rizzo has now taken the crossover route, and has ventured within the realms of electronic music, and everything that this type of music production has to offer. Having worked with well-renowned rappers, as well as reaching the very top of the charts through his projects, Yung Rizzo has now set his sights on global dominance within our community, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. A true testament of hard work and passion, this artist to watch is more than set on embarking towards an illustrious career, and in turn, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he discusses main inspirations and influences, gaining recognition from the early stages in his music career, crossing over to different genres, his first ever electronic production in the form of ‘Run It,’ adapting to the change in the music he now produces, his plans for the future and so much more.
Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?
First off, thanks for having me and to answer your question, it was more of a passion and appreciation of music before anything. I was always into a variety of music growing up and started to record music during my high school years, which led to me being more interested in the process of music. The rest was history and one milestone led to the next.
Being recognised as one of Spotify’s in demand artists in the Philippines, we would like to know how such a title can impact yourself as an artist, as well as the motivation it may provide in reaching even further heights?
It definitely is a blessing and at the same time surreal since I am based out of the US, but most importantly it’s a reminder of the hours and work you put into the craft and its outcome that’s attainable. A milestone like this lets you realize you can achieve more down the line if you continue to put the work in.
Debuting on the Spotify Viral 50 Chart, your song ‘Still Here’ has helped pave the way within the music industry. Could you give us an overview on the creation of this song, as well as the overall message it set out toportray?
I actually had the beat sitting in my hard drive since like 2015, I had two beautiful daughters around that time and since then haven’t released any music. I wanted to remind my fans, that I was “still here” and it definitely set out an overall message that I was still here with the song going on radio, charting #1 on an iTunes international chart, and Spotify Viral 50.
Crossing over to different genres, electronic music caught your eye and in turn has further enhanced your style of play. We would like to know how easy or not such transitions may be for yourself, as well as your own view on electronic music and its current reach around the world?
Since I grew up with various types of music, I was always listening to different genres and subgenres, so the transition is not an issue at all for me. The growth of the genre has attracted the world by storm, and I felt we’ve always had it around with Daft Punk and it continued to evolve with other DJs and artists.
Releasing your first ever electronic music crossover in the form of ‘Run It,’ we would like to know the main thought process behind this track, as well as the overall feel of producing a different genre of music that you may have been accustomed too?
For ‘Run It,’ I was really feeling the production and since I was crossing over to EDM, a verse that was motivational and about making it out made more sense to me since it was another milestone being my first crossover release.
Adapting to different genres and various productions is no easy task. Could you provide us with further insight on how challenging such endeavors may be, as well as the impact that they can have on yourself as a growing artist?
There’s always a way I dissect a song and because I have a more versatile style, I’m able to approach it in different ways. I expressed it a bit on ‘Run It’ where I come in slow and speed up the flow. For sure, it isn’t easy but the most important thing to me is making sure I’m feeling the song idea and production, because it isn’t enjoyable at all to create a song you’re not into. All of these are new challenges, like creating the song and crossing over to other genres. Without these challenges growth isn’t possible and it’s definitely about the growth I focus on to accomplish more.
Having now made the switch to electronic music, could you give us an insight on what to expect from Yung Rizzo as time progresses, as well as any new projects or even EPs that may be in the works?
I’ve been in the studio working on other EDM songs with other producers and leaning towards releasing an EP since we have the material for it, so we have music ready to go as we speak to follow ‘Run It.’
With 2023 also in full flow, we would like to know your main aspirations for the rest of the year, and whether this new sound direction could be a permanent one in comparison to your previous music thus far in your career?
To be honest, I’ve been working on my first debut album which has been taking up most of my time. I’ve always released singles, EP’s and promotional songs but never a full length album. For sure, ‘Run It’ isn’t a one time thing, I plan to release music in both genres and continue to push more material out as I’m working on my album. The album could be a variety of genres, you never know!
More than set on taking the dance industry by storm, Yung Rizzo is the epitome of an artist that will have listeners hooked in no time at all, and in turn, we cannot wait of everything that he has in store for us. A rising star in every sense of the word, we will be keeping a close eye on all his future endeavours, but for the time being, you can stay fully up to date by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify!
Featured Image Credit: Yung Rizzo (Press) / Provided by Artist