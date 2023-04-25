Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

First off, thanks for having me and to answer your question, it was more of a passion and appreciation of music before anything. I was always into a variety of music growing up and started to record music during my high school years, which led to me being more interested in the process of music. The rest was history and one milestone led to the next.



Being recognised as one of Spotify’s in demand artists in the Philippines, we would like to know how such a title can impact yourself as an artist, as well as the motivation it may provide in reaching even further heights?

It definitely is a blessing and at the same time surreal since I am based out of the US, but most importantly it’s a reminder of the hours and work you put into the craft and its outcome that’s attainable. A milestone like this lets you realize you can achieve more down the line if you continue to put the work in.



Debuting on the Spotify Viral 50 Chart, your song ‘Still Here’ has helped pave the way within the music industry. Could you give us an overview on the creation of this song, as well as the overall message it set out toportray?

I actually had the beat sitting in my hard drive since like 2015, I had two beautiful daughters around that time and since then haven’t released any music. I wanted to remind my fans, that I was “still here” and it definitely set out an overall message that I was still here with the song going on radio, charting #1 on an iTunes international chart, and Spotify Viral 50.