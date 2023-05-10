ANTS 10 YEARS STRONG: a decade of the colony at Ushuaïa Ibiza [Magazine Featured]

By Samantha Reis 136

Ten majestic years have passed since Ushuaïa hosted the first ANTS party. This concept, which shares with the ants their famous values of unity and overcoming, started solidly and has managed to stay that way throughout this decade, maintaining an incredible and growing pace.

In clubland, ANTS is treated with prestige, admiration and respect. It is no coincidence that they are one of the most successful events in Ibiza, but the result of a production of the highest quality. Besides a prestigious colony of artists, one of the secrets of ANTS is its effective communication strategy. Let us take a look at the birth and growth of this brand, which found its home in Ushuaïa Ibiza 10 years ago and will celebrate another summer season there with an unmissable programme.

The beginning

ANTS was founded in 2012 by The Night League, led by Yann Pissenem. The following year, in 2013, ANTS made its big debut at Ushuaïa in Ibiza. It was the first underground party at Ushuaïa, and although many doubted its success, it still has a dominant status today. During the summer and weekly on Saturdays, the parties were always repeated with a stellar lineup that brought daytime to life at the famous venue. Switzerland’s Andrea Oliva was ANTS’s first regular headliner and remains one of its key ambassadors to this day. But just as an ant doesn’t work alone, the stage of ANTS belongs to a close-knit colony of artists who welcome new elements every year, but always with the same mission: to offer underground music of the highest quality.

Although ANTS repeats itself every summer in Ibiza, it always has a fresh and renewed vibe, so music lovers won’t want to miss their parties year after year.

The colony’s real home is Ushuaïa, but the brand has travelled the world, bringing their hardworking ants to some of the world’s most important stages such as BPM, Creamfields, Tomorrowland and many others.

ANTS is the result of a production that was tailor-made by The Night League down to the smallest detail. Technologically, the innovation is very high and the programming always counts with a star-studded lineup. Artistic direction plays a very important role at ANTS, not only in the production of the events but also in brand design and cementing the brand inside and outside the festival season. The iconic brand and the sophisticated marketing campaign built a loyal crowd of fans that have been following the ants since the first party in 2013.