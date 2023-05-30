Above & Beyond complete set from EDC 2023: Watch

By Chris Vuoncino

Above & Beyond became fan favorites thanks to their incredible progressive trance productions and the honest, heart-on-the-sleeve lyricism that defines many of their biggest tracks. As the trio of Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki continue to evolve and expand their sound and productions, they remain a spectacle to see live and that was showcased in Las Vegas when the group took the stage at EDC 2023.

For this set, it was just Jono and Paavo on the stage, a typical scenario for the trio that often just sends two members to the stage, and they immediately captured the attention of those in attendance with their massive visuals and opening with their 2021 single, Screwdriver. For this set, the duo behind the decks kept the energy high, showcasing the hard-hitting progressive trance energy that makes their music ideal for these festivals, interspersed with the uplifting moments of beauty that helps them transcend beyond the dance floor. Although it has been several years since the group’s last album, Common Ground was released, they have continued to share new singles and just celebrated their latest EP, Tranquility Base Vol. 1.

Above & Beyond celebrated the release by playing three songs from the collection at EDC, Angry JP8, Wasp, and 500, a song written in celebration of their 500 episodes, and counting, of their Group Therapy mix show. The set also showcased several IDs, a good sign that more volumes of the Tranquility Base collection are on the way sooner than later. Of course, classic tracks like Black Room Boy, Blue Sky Action, and set closer Sun & Moon continue to be staples of the Above & Beyond set and live experience. Check out the full setlist below and stream the performance now.

Image Credit: Above & Beyond (Press) / Provided by Management