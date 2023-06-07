Adixia & Aurelios come together for the new single ‘All I Care’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 146

With summer right around the corner, fans around the world will be looking for fresh new music to commemorate gatherings of friends, long drives with the windows down, and of course sing-a-longs at festival grounds around the world. Submitting a new single worthy of this role is the recent collaboration between Adixia and Aurelios whose new single All I Care is two and a half minutes of pure musical fun and energy.

Adixia has been a force in the DJ world for years now, even climbing the illustrious top 100 DJane World list to currently occupy the #4 spot on the list. Her incredible powers in the DJ booth are boosted by her skills as a singer and producer, and she leans on her strong sense of melody and lyricism for her latest release. on All I Care, her vocals shine through, feeling both urgent and warm, pulling listeners in immediately with her infectious melodies that perfectly complement the uplifting piano and house rhythms of the track. By the time she sings, “But I’ve learned to breathe in the deep, in the place you’ll never be, on the ocean floor I keep, all my treasure,” it is impossible not to be fully entrenched in the track.

Adding to the allure of the single is the impressive work of Italian DJ and producer, Aurelios whose solid output and massive support from some of the industry’s biggest stars have helped his sudden ascent in the scene. Having been selected in 2021 as the winner of the Tiësto supported contest, The World’s Biggest Demo Drop, Aurelios has continued to forge forward releasing festival-ready anthems that combine genres and styles with his keen ear in the studio. On All I Care, he once again displays that musical talent, creating a foundation that is a perfect complement to the amazing vocal in the record, providing a warm and fun production that will no doubt be on rotation for fans around the world this summer.

Image Credit: Press photos provided by Adixia and Aurelios