Alesso teases new nostalgic single ‘Without You’

By Gustavo Cristobal 806

Alesso recently teased on his socials a short clip of his upcoming progressive house release ‘Without You,’ out this upcoming Friday.

Swedish DJ/producer Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, better known by his stage name Alesso, recently shared with his fans on Twitter a clip of his upcoming single ‘Without You,’ set to be released on Friday, June 2. The 30-second clip features nostalgic progressive house melodies signature to Alesso’s production and a rich lyrical flow of intense emotions one feels when someone who meant so much to them is no longer in their life.

Alesso has previously played different versions/mashups of the record at festivals such as Tomorrowland 2022 and EDC Las Vegas 2022. Now, the final version features the same instrumental used in those previous versions, but with a new vocal. The release of the final version of ‘Without You’ comes just in time for the summer festival season and will undoubtedly become a dance music anthem for 2023.

This year is set to be another busy one for Alesso as he recently kicked off his summer 2023 tour in Las Vegas during EDC Weekend. Spanning from May all the way through September, the Swedish superstar DJ’s tour features stops at some of the world’s finest clubs such as Hakkasan in Las Vegas, Ushuaïa in Ibiza, as well as some major festivals such Tomorrowland, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Parookaville, Untold Festival and many more. Check to see if Alesso will be playing ‘Without You’ at a tour stop near you here. Also, be sure to check out Alesso’s previously released singles on Spotify as we anxiously wait for his new release!

Listen to the preview here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland