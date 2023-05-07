Aphex Twin adds more 2023 tour dates

It’s been four long years since fans of Aphex Twin were able to see the iconic producer on stage anywhere. 2023 will finally put an end to that drought and see the Irish-born British musician spend the summer months performing for fans across Europe.

Earlier this year, the internet was lit up with excitement as Aphex Twin initially teased and then quickly revealed his performance at London’s Field Day event in August this year. Now he has revealed that he will be making a few stops across Europe this summer, hitting festival stages starting in June at Syd for Solen in Copenhagen. While he has been slowly sharing individual engagements in recent months, this is the first time he has shared a comprehensive schedule, even more so than his limited dates back in 2019 that saw him perform in London, as well as stopping on both coasts in the United States, including a slot at the Coachella Festival.

With the announcement, fans will also be keeping their fingers crossed that new music will accompany this upcoming run. His last release was back in 2019 when he shared Peel Session 2 and did coincide with that last short run of dates. While the music industry awaits further announcements regarding more dates or new music, be sure to check out Aphex Twin’s current schedule below and be sure to grab festival passes for any of the dates right away.

Aphex Twin Tour 2023

June 9th, 2023 – Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, DK

June 10th, 2023 – Rosendal Garden Party, Stockholm, SE

June 11th, 2023 – Best Kept Secret, Holland, NL

June 16th, 2023 – Sonar, Barcelona, ES

July 14th, 2023 – Villafranca De Verona, Verona, IT

July 16th, 2023 – Dour Festival, Dour, BE

August 19th, 2023 – Field Day, London, UK

September 1st, 2023 – Meo Kalorama, Lisbon, PT

September 2nd, 2023 – Forwards Festival, Bristol, UK

Image Credit: <a id=”yui_3_16_0_1_1674649700400_2029″ class=”owner-name truncate” title=”Go to Paolo Margari’s photostream” href=”https://www.flickr.com/photos/paolomargari/” data-track=”attributionNameClick”>Paolo Margari</a> via <a href=”https://www.flickr.com/photos/paolomargari/3791998294″>Flickr</a> | License: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.0 Generic (<a href=”https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/”>CC BY-NC-ND 2.0</a>)