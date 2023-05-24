Ben Oa unveils deep house banger ‘Reason’ from upcoming EP: Listen

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Ben Oa has just unveiled a deep house banger for the ages, in the form of ‘Reason.’ Taken from his upcoming EP, this is a track that will have anyone feeling some type of way.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Ben Oa has just unveiled a deep house track for the ages, entitled ‘Reason.’ Implementing each musical element to the utmost of perfection, the French DJ/Producer ensures nothing less than the most-feel good of vibes, with this latest production acting as a cleat testament towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Pulsating and ever-so dreamy, ‘Reason’ will have anyone feeling some type of way, as this artist to watch continues to explore all the realms of house music and the endless possibilities and opportunities that are presented with this genre alone.

Maintaining an original feel with each of his releases, Ben Oa kick-started his career with the dance scene as a DJ, before eventually making his way towards composition and music production. Creating music that resonates from within, each of his tracks will have listeners embark on a musical journey that knows no boundaries, whilst his deep affection towards mastering his craft, most definitely helps him stand out from all the rest. Impacting our scene one fire track at a time, the man of the moment had the following to say on the release of his upcoming EP, the featured tracks, and of course on ‘Reason’ as a single;

“The EP “Voice of Reason” is the result of research about original sound design over several months, a kind of House / Techno from my mind. The track ‘Voice’ is a House punchy track, dedicated to a music festival, just to be out of your mind. The track ‘Reason’ is a deep House track, more spiritual, dedicated to summer vibe, leading people to enjoy summer with friends. It’s a good contrast, two different moods, very seamless, definitely who I am.”

Out now, ‘Reason’ is destined for nothing less than ultimate success, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Taken from his upcoming EP, we will be keeping a close eye on Ben Oa and all his future endeavours, but for the time being, you can check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

