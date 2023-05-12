Café Mambo opens up for another exciting summer season in Ibiza

By Samantha Reis 191

Ibiza’s iconic venue Café Mambo threw a cracking opening party, a tone it will maintain throughout its sizzling summer programme.

Ibiza is slowly but steadily preparing for another summer season. Many clubs have already held their launch parties and are getting ready to commence their ambitious weekly programming. The white island’s nightlife is comprised of more than just clubs. Café Mambo reopens for another spectacular summer season.

Café Mambo is one of Ibiza’s most emblematic venues. This iconic Ibiza location is world-renowned for framing the greatest sunsets, but it’s not all about the scenery. This is Ibiza’s most well-known pre-party venue. Every day, before starting their residency at Ibiza’s finest clubs, the world’s best DJs stop by Café Mambo to sound off the sunsets. It is an unforgettable experience and one of Ibiza’s most popular attractions. The most prominent players are expected behind the decks this year, continuing a heritage of greatness.

The summer season at Café Mambo began last month with a bash thrown by famed Defected Records founder Simon Dunmore and the Dunmore Brothers. Jason Bye, Andy Baxter, Ryan McDermott, and Sara de Araujo, all Café Mambo regulars, were also on stage. The brand will also be touring the United Kingdom this summer. A succession of parties is planned for the following months across the UK, including the Ibiza Classics party at Warwick Castle tomorrow, May 13, and the Mambo In The Park party in Mote Park, Maidstone, on September 16.

This summer, head to San Antonio and enjoy one of the most fantastic views, to the sound of the best DJs in the world. The venue has four areas to choose from, all of which are incredible, plus a snack and drinks menu to make your experience even more incredible. Don’t forget that a table reservation is essential and can be made through the official website.

Image Credit: Café Mambo Press / Provided by Listen-Up PR