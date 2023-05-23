Calvin Harris ‘Feels So Close’ is climbing back on the Beatport top 100 charts

By Chris Vuoncino 44

Regarding hitmaking producers and DJs, Calvin Harris certainly ranks near the top of the list for his timeless anthems and radio hits. His third studio album, 18 Months made him a regular on both the dance and pop charts around the globe and now one of the singles from the album is returning to the Beatport Top 100 charts.

Featuring a record of nine top-10 singles on the UK charts, 18 Months was a massive success for Calvin Harris and featured vocals from some of the globe’s most prominent pop stars such as Ellie Goulding, Rihanna, and Florence Welch. Despite all that star power, it is one of the singles featuring the producer’s own vocals that is now making a comeback on the charts. Early fans of Calvin Harris know that he sang prominently on his first two albums, and Feels So Close was a moment on 18 Months where he entered the vocal booth himself. Harris recounts the story of how the track came to be:

“After about 3 months of studio, I visited my record label Columbia and played them Awooga, Bounce and another ok song with a feature that ended up not coming out. The response from the label was overwhelmingly lukewarm; I came out of the meeting wondering if I had made the right decision in changing my path. That’s putting it lightly actually I was gutted and my head was spinning, I thought I’d absolutely fucked it. So immediately I headed back to my studio room feeling properly sad but also enough ‘fuck it I’ll show em I”ll sing on one then, and it’ll be class’ and made Feel So Close in a few hours.”

As Calvin Harris is currently celebrating his recently released third single with Ellie Goulding, Miracle, it is no surprise that fans are returning to his incredible back catalog as well. Feels So Close is currently sitting at the number 68 position on the Beatport Top 100 Mainstage chart so give it a listen and relive the magic of this classic single.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: James via Flickr | License: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)