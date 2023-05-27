Carl Cox performs set from the Great Pyramids of Giza: Watch

By Nicole Pepe

Earlier this month, Carl Cox performed a legendary set at one of the Seven Wonders of The World, The Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Footage has finally been released from Carl Cox’s performance at The Great Pyramids of Giza. Cox played the one-of-a-kind show on May 19th and used the pyramids as a backdrop to project illuminations onto. This was his second time performing at a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the first being back in 2018 with Paul Oakenfold at Stonehenge. To open the stage for Cox, Gawdat, and Philip Straub performed. It was organized by the brand P+US.

One clip from Carl Cox performing at the Great Pyramids can be viewed below:

Recently, Cox announced that he would be performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, held in Pilton, England. He will be performing on the Glade stage. As for music, Carl Cox released his first album in years entitled ‘Electronic Generations‘, which dropped last December. The album consists of nearly 22 different tracks including a few different versions of his hit song ‘Speed Trials On Acid‘. Some other notable tracks from the album include ‘Keep The Pressure On’, ‘Our Time Will Come’, ‘Move The Crowd’, ‘Apollo Beings’, and ‘Toys Out The Pram’.

Find his official website here.

Image Credits: Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash & Dan Reid / Provided by Eureka Artists (Carl Cox)