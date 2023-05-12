Cassian shares highly anticipated remake of ICEHOUSE’s classic ‘Great Southern Land’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 106

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Cassian breathes new life into ICEHOUSE’s anthem ‘Great Southern Land’.

‘Great Southern Land’ is the name of a great classic released in the 80s by the Australian new-wave band ICEHOUSE. With great impact in Australia, but also in North America and Europe, ‘Great Southern Land’ became a staple of Australian pop culture. It is therefore a hit that no Australian is indifferent to, including the accomplished producer, DJ and mixing engineer Cassian. With a mastery that only he possesses, the acclaimed artist has managed to take this classic and transform it into a masterpiece of melodic house and techno, injecting it with his signature sounds. ‘Great Southern Land’ is available now on all major platforms, via RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s respected label, Rose Avenue Records.

The release of ‘Great Southern Land’ was long awaited by Cassian fans. The artist has been using this great tune in his performances over the past few months, including his shows at Coachella and also at Printworks. Now, finally, this emotive track is released on Rose Avenue Records, the label of RÜFÜS DU SOL and in which Cassian was the first artist signed.

‘Great Southern Land’ is a song very dear to Cassian’s heart and so the process of making a revamped version was long, delicate and painstaking. After receiving the blessing of ICEHOUSE mastermind Iva Davis, Cassian took all the feelings he has for this 80s classic and designed a version that fills the parameters of a modern melodic techno work. The vocals bring an indie pop vibe that makes it very easy to get attached to this track. It’s a populism that spreads a sense of belonging and familiarity much appreciated on the dancefloor. The percussion is incredibly cadenced for a rhythmic dance while the anthemic melody turns it into an uplifting ode. The result is undoubtedly original, very different from all the other tracks you hear on the dancefloor, an originality that has won the hearts of many. Let yourself be infected. Listen to ‘Great Southern Land’ below:

Image Credit: Courtney Johnson