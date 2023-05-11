Charlotte de Witte will release a new EP and host an NYC pop-up shop

By Chris Vuoncino

Charlotte de Witte has become a global superstar and icon thanks to both her incredible techno productions as well as the careful curation of artists and fashion under the umbrella of her KNTXT brand. Now the Belgium DJ is continuing to deliver new music, high-energy performances, and unique fashion pieces and capsules in New York City this month.

As Charlotte de Witte and her fans are gearing up for her back-to-back nights at the incredible Brooklyn Mirage, the Techno DJ has revealed that she will be celebrating all week with a pop-up store at the Extra Butter boutique in New York City. The pop-up store, which will be open from May 17th through the 20th, will feature new merchandise and capsules to coincide with the upcoming new EP from de Witte titled Overdrive.

“While making ‘Overdrive’, I didn’t fully realize how applicable the lyrics are to my philosophy of life. The fast-paced tempo, which goes full force without looking back, is all about the feeling of being on the edge and living life to the fullest.”

Set to be released on May 16th, the new EP is currently available to pre-order from her KNTXT label and will feature two new tracks, the title track as well as the song High Street. It follows up her most recent release, the incredible Apollo EP that arrived at the end of 2022, as well as a collaborative release with Enrico Sangiuliano in March of this year. Talking about the music on Overdrive, as well as the upcoming shows and pop-up shop, de Witte commented:

“’Overdrive’ is a love story between hip hop and techno, it’s inspired by both genres, but coated in a techno jacket. It’s meant to be played loud while driving at night and watching the city lights pass by, and where better to experience that than in New York City?”

Image credit: Marie Wynants / Provided by SEQUEL PR