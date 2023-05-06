Chico Rose reveals tech-house banger ‘SO GROOVY’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 124

Ensuring that all listeners will be getting their groove on in no time at all, Chico Rose has just revealed a tech-house banger, entitled ‘SO GROOVY.’ Feel-good and highly-energetic, the Dutch DJ/Producer leaves no doubt to the imagination.

Looking to further enhance his presence within the electronic dance industry, Chico Rose has just revealed a tech-house track for the ages, in the form of ‘SO GROOVY.’ Implementing his signature sound throughout, the Dutch DJ/Producer is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, with this latest production acting as a cleat testament towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. More than set on making anyone feel some type of way, ‘SO GROOVY’ will have you out of your seat and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all, and as the track title entails, be prepared to get your groove on in the most spectacular of fashions.

Fresh off the success of his hit single ‘TIKI TIKI,’ this latest release also acts as the second track to feature on Chico Rose’s very own imprint, Story Starters Records, and in turn, further advocating the significant steps made in leaving his own impact within our community. Elevating his style of play to even further heights, ‘SO GROOVY’ pays homage to Chico Rose’s roots, and at the same time, also looks at pushing the boundaries of this particular genre and everything that it has to offer. Having amassed millions of streams for each of his releases, his collaboration with Afrojack’s alias Kapuchon on the track ‘Trouble‘ well and truly cemented his status as an artist to watch, and in turn, he has continued impacting the dance scene in more ways than none with each of his endeavours to date.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘SO GROOVY’ will leave you begging for more throughout its entirety. A tech-house banger in every sense of the word, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on Chico Rose as time progresses, but in the meantime, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘SO GROOVY’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Chico Rose (Press) / Provided by WALL