Daft Punk puts mysterious coordinates within visualizers of ‘Random Access Memories’ on Spotify

By Creighton Branch

Daft Punk has sent the world on many journeys in the past, mainly through their music. But this time, they are giving fans an opportunity to take an adventure beyond just their records.

Even though Daft Punk is no longer actively a duo, they have definitely not fallen out of the spotlight. Between rumors, merch and music anniversaries, the legendary robots still have a massive influence in the industry. They continue that trend as they are currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their highly regarded album, ‘Random Access Memories.’ With never before seen interviews and demos, Daft Punk has shown a new side to one of the most iconic moments in recent dance music history.

But they aren’t just stopping there.

Daft Punk is now giving listeners the chance to take a mysterious journey as they have recently begun to put coordinates in the visualizers of their songs on Spotify. When you open up the ‘Random Access Memories’ album on Spotify, you will notice that the visualizer for each song has changed to a text reading “May 11th, 10 AM,” followed by a set of coordinates. While the date remains the same throughout the project, the coordinates on each song are different. When you look up these coordinates on the map, it takes you to places across the world such as New York City, Tokyo, London, Paris, Buenos Aires and others.

There is currently no evidence on what the coordinates mean, but knowing Daft Punk, it will most likely be something very special and exclusive.

Check out the Twitter video below depicting what you see when playing ‘Random Access Memories’ through Spotify on a mobile device.

Where does this information come from? It comes from Daft Punk's Spotify. Specifically when you play Random Access Memories on a mobile device and view the canvas. pic.twitter.com/R1NzWJPh7J — Daft Punk Fandom🤖🤖 (@Daft_Wub) May 5, 2023

Image Credit: Daft Punk / Press