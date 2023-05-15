Daft Punk offer look into creation process with 10 year edition of Random Access Memories

By Chris Vuoncino

Throughout much of their storied career, Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk stayed out of the spotlight, hiding behind their iconic robot helmets and rarely sitting for interviews. Now, two years after the duo pulled the plug on the group, they are giving fans a look into the process thanks to the brand new 10-year anniversary edition of their final album, Random Access Memories.

When Daft Punk released Random Access Memories a decade ago, the dance music scene burst open, making global superstars out of producers like Skrillex, Swedish House Mafia, and Zedd. It was a strange new musical landscape for the two robots who had been producing chart-topping hits since the 90s, and singles such as One More Time shined through the nu-metal and pop groups that dominated the charts at the turn of the century. Despite all of this, Daft Punk again surprised their global fans by releasing an album rooted in 70s funk and live instruments, steering away from the computerized productions that defined their contemporaries. Like everything the duo did, it was a massive hit, led by the massive hit Get Lucky which featured the incredible guitar work of Nile Rodgers combined with the perfect topline delivered by Pharrell Williams.

With the release of the 10-year anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, fans are given a glimpse into the creative process with the addition of 9 new tracks, offering 35 minutes of new music. While much of the new music is a collection of outtakes, they do give a global release to the track, The Game Of Love, a Japanese-only release upon the album’s initial offering, given a global offering now for the first time ever. Beyond that, fans are given a chance to hear Pharrell Williams test out vocoder sounds on an early work of Lose Yourself To Dance, or a chance to hear Julian Casablancas work on a demo titled Infinity Repeating from 2013. For a group that was often shrouded in mystery and intrigue, this is perhaps the most they have ever bared their digital souls to the world and, like everything else they ever did, the journey is sonically incredible.

Photo Credit David Black (c) Daft Life Ltd