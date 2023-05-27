David Guetta & MORTEN get ‘Lost In The Rhythm’ with new Future Rave track: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

A track that Future Rave fans have been keeping an eye on over the months since hearing it in live sets, David Guetta and MORTEN usher in the next chapter of Future Rave with ‘Lost In The Rhythm.’

As the journey of Future Rave has grown and changed since its inception back in 2019, starting with vocal anthems and now going deeper and darker than before, David Guetta and MORTEN are further breaking boundaries of the genre that they created. Not ones to shy away from shifting away from expectations, their newest release ‘Lost In The Rhythm‘ is an example of how they showcase that Future Rave is not just one sound or style.

With an atmospheric, commanding vocal echoing the very title of the track, David Guetta and MORTEN created the ultimate deep buildup which has listeners on the edge of their seat in anticipation for the drop, which blows minds. A love letter to the underground intimate club vibe, ‘Lost In The Rhythm’ is pure power, focused on the club but injected with a festival mainstage type of energy. Giving us the best of both worlds, this is another top edition to the Future Rave discography.

With this track being released following another incredible sold-out Brooklyn mirage headlining set and just before the second Future Rave residency at Hï Ibiza this summer, it’s safe to say that David Guetta and MORTEN are on a roll this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com