David Guetta shares the official music video and first remix pack for ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

By Samantha Reis 252

After the resounding success of ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘, David Guetta revealed the official music video for the hit single and also its first remix package.

It’s clear that David Guetta has a magic touch that can generate megahits. The evidence is clear, and it keeps getting better. Last month, Guetta teamed up with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray to bring the incredible and catchy song ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me‘ to life. Haddaway‘s legendary sample from the 90s hit ‘What Is Love‘ combined with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s vocals and Guetta’s magic made this single a hit from the start. And why? Because it has a fire that can set any dancefloor on fire. The numbers don’t lie and so far this dance tune has hit 50 million global streams, UK Top 20 single, is #17 on global Shazam and is in the Spotify Top 20 in 7 markets. Now, about a month after the release, David Guetta shares the official music video for ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ and also the first remix package of the single.

The music video was directed by award-winning filmmaker Hannah Lux Davis, a long-time collaborator with David Guetta. Hannah has also directed other of his works such as ‘Hey Mama‘, ‘Say My Name‘ or ‘Let’s Love‘. The setting of the video couldn’t be more perfect as it aptly portrays all the feelings of the track. The setting is a chic nightclub and the dancefloor belongs to the fantastic trio of David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ comes to life as two lovers face each other in a boxing ring, symbolising the untimeliness of their love.



In the same energetic vibe as the video comes the first collection of remixes for ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’. The first is a rave-ready rendition by Hypaton and Giuseppe Ottaviani, full of energy. Without slowing down comes the version by Borai and Denham Audio, which has no fewer vibes than the remix by DJs From Mars. It’s fun times four, to multiply the success of the original version. Listen to the Remixes EP of ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ below:

Image Credit: Press / Courtesy of Constant Contact