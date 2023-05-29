Deborah de Luca fires up the dancefloor with ‘Dreams Machine’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 480

With a techno and house-infused signature sound like no other, Deborah De Luca has been making her mark since day one. A true icon in the music industry, Deborah De Luca is back for another one as she fires up the dancefloor just in time for the festival season with ‘Dreams Machine.’

Mastering her craft since day one, Deborah De Luca is the one we trust to get us moving and grooving on the dancefloor no matter what time of the day it is. After recently releasing her dancefloor-ready single known as ‘Give It To Me,’ there is no stopping this legend in action as she has returned to fire us up just in time for the festival season. Releasing her energetic single ‘Dreams Machine.’ this one has the bass pumping and a drilling bassline for all those house enthusiasts to get right to the dancefloor.

With a heavy-hitting bassline, Deborah De Luca is not messing around with the ‘Dreams Machine.’ For all of you looking to go hard on the dancefloor, this one is clearly for you. As alarming instrumentals and reverberating frequencies take over, majestic vocals become apparent and call out the ‘Dreams Machine.’ A certified club-ready tune that will definitely be rinsed across the world just in time for summer, Deborah De Luca is once again proving her energy is unmatched in the electronic music scene.

Listen to Deborah De Luca’s ‘Dreams Machine’ below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com