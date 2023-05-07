Depeche Mode new album ‘Memento Mori’ is Discogs best-selling vinyl in March 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 164

While the passing of founding member, Andy Fletcher left a dark shadow over Depeche Mode, surviving members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore are carrying on his spirit and legacy in 2023 with a new album and world tour. The beautifully reflective album, Memento Mori, was released in March and quickly made an impact on charts around the world, including Discogs best-selling vinyl.

The initial announcement regarding the new album and world tour came late last year, as Gahan and Gore revealed that they would embark on their first world tour since 2018, and the first without Fletcher, as well as coinciding with the release of a new studio album. With the shadow of Fletcher’s sudden passing in 2022 still fresh in the minds of the group and their global fan base, the resulting album, Memento Mori, certainly seems to reveal themes of loss and mortality throughout its twelve tracks. Singles such as Ghosts Again and My Cosmos Is Mine helped set the tone for the album’s eventual release, which occurred just days after the group’s first tour stops in northern California, and prepared listeners for the full collection of tracks.

The music is clearly resonating, as Depeche Mode releases have become quite popular on Discogs in recent months, and a limited edition translucent red pressing of Memento Mori earned the number 1 spot on Discogs Top 25 Best-Selling Records of March 2023. The popularity and impact of the album are further evidenced by the group also holding down the number 4 spot on the list for a limited edition 7″ single pressing of Ghosts Again. With the duo preparing to continue their 2023 world tour later this month, this time on stages all across Europe for the second leg, their influence and impact continue to resonate with fans new and old decades after their first burst onto the scene.

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn