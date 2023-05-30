Depeche Mode release video for newest track ‘Wagging Tongue’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 278

With their newest LP ‘Memento Mori’ just releasing, Depeche Mode has begun to roll out music videos for the tracks included. One being the cinematic marvel in ‘Wagging Tongue.’

Depeche Mode have undeniably cemented themselves as one of the best artistic groups in the industry. Of course, the British powerhouse have been a staple in the scene for decades with their music, but what also has made them one of the most iconic acts in music is their ability to visually express their tracks. With their first album release, ‘Memento Mori,’ since the tragic passing of member Andy Fletcher last year, Depeche Mode look to continue to build upon the legacy they and Fletcher created. One of the tracks included in the LP is ‘Wagging Tongue,’ which the group has just recently released a stunning music video for that will make your jaw drop.

It’s no surprise this video is as beautiful and cinematic as it is. Depeche Mode held back no stops when finding the right creators to make their vision come to life. ‘Wagging Tongue’ combines two of the greatest minds in visual media with Sacred-Egg’s Ed Kaye in the director chair and Anton Corbijn executive producing. The video is shot in black and white with a square aspect ratio and tells the story of two people, possibly a couple, practicing different rituals. The most impressive part of the entire video is arguably the many shots that deal with water. Whether that is the camera shooting from underneath the water in the sink or capturing the couple as they swim in a lake, it is visually stunning to see.

Kaye and Corbijn do another fantastic job at making ‘Wagging Tongue’ feel more like a feature film than a music video and will definitely leave you wanting to rewatch it again as soon as it finishes.

Depeche Mode have just begun their ‘Memento Mori’ World Tour as they are currently covering Europe before heading back to North America in September.

Purchase tickets to the ‘Memento Mori’ World Tour here and check out the entire ‘Memento Mori’ LP here. Watch the full ‘Wagging Tongue’ video directed by Ed Kaye below.

Image Credit: Anton Corbijn