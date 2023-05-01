Diplo: “I think Coachella might be having a hard time booking headliners”

By Rahul Kale 694

As one of the most popular and highly-anticipated music festivals in the world, Coachella has built a reputation for hosting some of the biggest names in the music industry. However, recent comments from electronic music star Diplo suggest that the festival may be experiencing some difficulties securing top acts for its upcoming events.

In light of this year’s Coachella lineup, Diplo has revealed that he was less than impressed and suspects that the festival may be facing challenges in booking headline acts. Diplo’s candid opinion on Coachella‘s headliner struggles has sparked discussion and speculation about the future of the festival and its ability to continue drawing in crowds with its lineup.

Diplo has stated that although he considers the recent headline acts such as Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to be “cool”, they do not match up to the caliber of past headliners like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Daft Punk. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Diplo stated,

I think I’m a little too old for Coachella. This is the oldest I ever felt at Coachella. It’s really fun. I love going with the general population and seeing new bands. But it’s just too much. I think they honestly might be having a hard time booking headliners, he continued. There’s not much left. We kind of left the era of great superhero acts, like the Red Hot Chili Peppers or Daft Punk … Now they book acts like Bad Bunny and Blackpink, who are cool, but they’re just the most Top 40 there is. It’s almost like they’re stadium acts.

Diplo has provided insight into his view that the festival organizers may be experiencing challenges in booking acts that he deems deserving of headlining. In addition, he expressed his belief that there is a scarcity of culturally significant new acts in the current music scene. He said,

I saw Labrinth. That was amazing. I think that represents real Coachella. He’s part of the zeitgeist. But the rest of it just felt like they had to scramble to find things that were cultural touchstones, but also could bring a big crowd in … I think I once said on Jimmy Fallon, ‘Coachella is the influencer Survivor’. This year felt like that more than ever.

Diplo’s candid opinion on Coachella’s headliner struggles highlights a wider issue within the music industry. As the industry continues to evolve and change, it is essential that festivals like Coachella keep up and remain relevant.

Image Credit: Diplo (Press)