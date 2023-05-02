Diplo presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 known as ‘Swamp Savant’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam

The legendary and ever-evolving artist globally recognized as Diplo has shown that he can master anything he puts his heart and mind to. After revealing his highly-anticipated country album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: ‘Snake Oil’, Tomas Wesley is back for Chapter 2 known as ‘Swamp Savant.’ Featuring collaborations with iconic artists such as Kodak Black, Young Thug, Jonas Brothers, Noah Cyrus, Zac Brown, and many more.

From soothing guitar chords and powerful vocals in ‘Sad In The Summer; featuring Lily Rose to ‘Loney’ with no other than the Jonas Brothers, Diplo really has perfected his craft and created something for all to enjoy. Providing a different vibe to the album, Diplo enlisted Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel for their high-profile single known as ‘Wasted.’ What a time to be alive indeed, Diplo also included a remix of Lil Nas X’s and Bill Ray Cyrus’s ‘Old Town Road’, and let us tell you it is epic.

Listen to the full album below and let us know your favourite track in the comments.

Image Credit: Rukes.com