DiscoverFeed enlists Royal Philippines for massive Twin Metaverse performances, powered by Coro Hotel

By Chris Vuoncino 190

As the metaverse continues to grow and expand, one platform is looking to utilize the technology to deliver incredible music and digital experiences to audiences around the world. DiscoverFeed has been a leader in engaging audiences with this concept and launching experiences that will no doubt help shape the future of the music and web3 industries.

For their latest event, DiscoverFeed will be delivering entertainment from the Philippines Royal Nightclub Makati where American-born Taiwanese DJ Shogun will headline the evening. With doors opening at 10 pm on May 20th, those who attend the event in person will have an open bar until midnight while some of the area’s best resident DJs kick things off for attendees. The night will begin with DJ Marlon Tagalicud on the decks before giving way to Dennis Garra as the night ramps. For the 500 guests in attendance, it is sure to be a can’t-miss evening of music and entertainment.

Of course, DiscoverFeed is much more than just about the in-person event, as fans from around the world are able to join the party via METAClub. Thanks to this incredible technology, fans can digitally access the event via their Facebook, Twitter, or Google accounts, and experience the music from the comfort of their own homes while still being able to interact with others in the digital space. The evening with DJ Shogun serves as the opening for this exciting METAClub experience and those who join will also receive an exclusive supporters NFT.

As technology continues to evolve, DiscoverFeed is looking to utilize NFTs and the desire for hybrid live and digital events to create unique experiences that help bring music lovers around the world together. Don’t miss out on this pre-opening event on May 20th where some of the most exciting entertainment from the Philippines will be on full display from Royal Nightclub.

Image Credit: CJ Manguerra