DVBBS teams up with Jeremih & SK8 for new track ‘Crew Thang’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 223

Platinum duo DVBBS has just joined forces with Grammy-nominated Jeremih and SK8 for electronic/R&B infused summer anthem ‘Crew Thang’, out now on Ultra Records.

Canadian brothers DVBBS team up with Grammy-nominated R&B artist Jeremih and singer-songwriter SK8 for ‘Crew Thang’, a genre-bending collaboration. The track’s unique style rides on dynamic melodies and groovy house basslines, all wrapped up with upbeat but velveteen vocals for a perfect balance of sexy and fun. This combination makes for the perfect anthem, launching this year’s summer season, making unforgettable memories, and doing your own crew thang on or off the dance floor. It follows DVBBS’s ‘Synergy’ with Timmy Trumpet from last month, ‘Next To You’ with Loud Luxury and Kane Brown from February, and the cheeky ‘SH SH SH (Hit That)’ with Wiz Khalifa, Urfavxboyfriend and Goldsoul from the same month, also on Ultra Records. Jeremih recently released ‘Chose You’ with French Montana, and earlier his solo single ‘Changes’ on Def Jam/Universal Music Group.

Speaking on the new release, DVBBS stated, “Summer starts now… Big love to Jeremih for lending us his incredibly talented voice and our bro SK8 for making this come to life. ‘Crew Thang’ is for you and your crew to turn up. 2023 vibes”

Be on the lookout for an official music video for ‘Crew Thang’ coming out very soon.

Listen to the new track here.

Image Credit: Press / Unfolded PR