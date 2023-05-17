EDC Las Vegas 2023: How to watch the livestream

By Gustavo Cristobal

Anticipation is at an all-time high as EDC Las Vegas 2023 is only a couple of days away! Can’t make it in person? Experience the festival via Insomniac‘s livestream all weekend long!

The great migration to the Nevada desert is about to begin as over 500,000 headliners make their way to EDC Las Vegas 2023. Can’t make it to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Relieve your FOMO and tune in to all the action as Insomniac live streams all the magic under the electric sky.

Featuring 80+ artists through multiple streaming channels, the stream will begin on Friday, May 19 at 6:45 PM PT and will run through all three days of the festival. Although the stages that will be featured on the live stream channels have yet to be confirmed, expect to be amazed by the lights and sounds of some of the larger stages such as KineticFIELD, CicuitGROUNDS, and CosmicMEADOW. Artists featured in previous EDC livestreams include legends such as Tiësto, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Hardwell, Kaskade, Slander, Illenium, Alesso, Above & Beyond as well as up-and-coming artists such as Kaivon, Westend, KILL SCRIPT and many more. This year’s livestream will more than likely include familiar faces as well as some fresh ones waiting to be discovered by the masses. Those who want to tune in to all the action can do so via tv.insomniac.com or Insomniac’s YouTube channel.

Don’t miss out on EDC Las Vegas 2023 just because you aren’t in Sin City. Enjoy all the festivities from the comfort of your own rave den!

Don't miss a beat.🎶🌼 The Official #EDCLV2023 livestream will be available for your viewing & dancing pleasures ALL weekend long!📺 Tune in this Friday at 6:45pm PT → https://t.co/TYLQSuLI3M 🕺 pic.twitter.com/msMJYDP71v — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 17, 2023

Image Credit: Insomniac Official Media