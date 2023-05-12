EDC Las Vegas 2023: The Best Pre-Party and Warm Up Events

With EDC Week officially kicking off on May 17th and EDC Las Vegas 2023 a few days after starting on May 19th, we are excited to reveal a few of our top picks for pre-party and warm-up events to get you right to the dancefloor and ready to re-unite under the electric sky.

As we are all eager to re-unite under the electric sky next week, we have compiled a few of our highly recommended pre-party and warm-up events to get you in the spirit before taking on the official EDC Las Vegas 2023 on May 19th. With EDC Week kicking off on May 17th featuring world-class artists James Hype, Meduza, SLANDER, Steve Aoki, John Summit, Zeds Dead, DJ Snake, Chris Lorenzo, ILLENIUM, Black Coffee, Chris Lake, and many more, be sure to check out our top picks below and let us know where we will be catching you next week,

Wednesday, May 17th:

SLANDER

Location and Time: Zouk Nightclub at 10:30 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $20.00 USD Male $30.00

John Summit

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $40.00 USD Male $75.00

Thursday, May 18th:

ALL4HOUSE (Claptone, James Hype, MEDUZA, Vintage Culture)

Location and Time: Wet Republic at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $40.00 USD Male $75.00

ILLENIUM

Location and Time: Omnia at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $75.00 USD Male $125.00

Black Coffee

Location and Time: Omnia at 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $20.00 USD Male $30.00

Friday, May 19th:

Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo

Location and Time: Marquee Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $30.00 USD Male $50.00

DJ Snake

Location and Time: Ayu Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $30.00 USD Male $50.00

ILLENIUM

Location and Time: Tao Beach Dayclub at 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Price: Female $30.00 USD Male $50.00

Be sure to check out all of the events for EDC Week here and let us know which ones you will be attending in the comments below.

