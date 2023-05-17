EDC Las Vegas 2023: Set times and schedule

By Gustavo Cristobal 167

With just less than a week away from EDC Las Vegas 2023 , Insomniac has finally shared the official set times, now available via the Insomniac app.

We are less than a week away before we return to dance the night away under the electric sky at EDC Las Vegas 2023. From May 19-21, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will become home to electronic music enthusiasts as they party on from dusk ‘til dawn. Whether you will be dancing at the stages which include Kinetic Field, Stereo Bloom, Cosmic Meadow, Wasteland, Neon Garden, Basspod, Quantum Valley, Circuit Grounds, Bionic Jungle, the Allegiant Travel Hangar or heading to the art cars which will feature takeovers from Insomniac Records, Emo Nite, RNBW, In Rotation, Bassrush, and more, be sure to download the official Insomniac app for all of the set times and surprise announcements to be shared before and during the festival.

Day 1 will feature rising DJs/producers such as bass house artist Nostalgix opening the festival up at Cosmic Meadow starting at 5:00 PM, techno artist KILL SCRIPT kicking things off at Circuit Grounds starting at 7:00 PM and trap artist Pauline Herr making her Kinetic Field debut at 8:05 PM. Friday night highlights include David Guetta kicking things up a notch at Kinetic Field at 12:27 AM, bass artist Kaivon bringing everyone into their feels at Cosmic Meadow at 9:30 PM, trance trio and Anjunabeats founders Above & Beyond at Circuit Grounds starting at 1:00 AM, ARTBAT at Neon Garden starting at 11:30 PM, Ferry Corsten at Quantum Valley starting at 3:00 AM and bass artist Eliminate closing things off at Basspod starting at 4:30 AM.

Day 2 will start off with Korolova opening things up at Kinetic Field starting at 7:00 PM, followed by Future Rave pioneer MORTEN who will take over the decks starting at 8:00 PM. As the night progresses, ACRAZE will bring his house groove to Circuit Grounds starting at 9:45 PM, Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status will take things up to a higher level at Cosmic Meadow starting at 12:10 AM, Tiësto will light up Kinetic Field starting at 12:27 AM, bass artist Wooli will have the crowd headbanging at Basspod starting at 2:30 AM, and Afrojack will close things off with a sunrise set at Circuit Grounds at 4:14 AM. A special guest is also expected at Circuit Grounds starting at 3:00 AM, so keep yourself in the loop for any potential hits as to who that may be!

Day 3 will start off with Marten Hørger opening up Kinetic Field starting at 7:00 PM, followed by house duo Ship Wreck who will take over the decks starting at 8:00 PM. As the night progresses, bass artist Blanke will rock the crowd at Circuit Grounds starting at 8:30 PM, bass house artists Tchami and AC Slater will go back to back at Cosmic Meadow starting at 12:00 AM, Armin van Buuren will have the crowd jumping at Kinetic Field starting at 1:45 AM, Franky Wah will have everyone in a trance at Quantum Valley starting at 2:15 AM, Black Tiger Sex Machine will light things up at Basspod starting at 2:25 AM, Reinier Zonneveld will perform a live set at Neon Garden starting at 2:30 AM and Kaskade will close the festival at Kinetic Field with a Redux set starting at 4:16 AM.

This year’s lineup once again is packed with some of the biggest names in today’s electronic dance music scene, with many of them representing bass music, techno, trance, house, and mainstage. Be sure to download the Insomniac app to view the full EDC Las Vegas 2023 lineup, set times schedule, festival map, parking map, and more! For more information, view their EDC Las Vegas 2023 website here.

✿ Allow JOY to result from #kineticAWAKENING ✿ A new world is born upon entering the gates of #EDCLV2023, where nature & technology create a colorful celebration.🌈 Indulge in the shades of joy, so you can return to reality enveloped in electric energy to spread to all.⚡️👁 pic.twitter.com/DkZbdD3pwe — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 16, 2023

Image Credit: Adi Nayev for Insomniac Events