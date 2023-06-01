Full Glastonbury lineup and set times unveiled for 2023 edition

By Ryan Ford

It’s getting close to that time of year, as Glastonbury has announced the full lineup and set times for this years edition of the festival.

Ahead of another exciting year for Glastonbury, the famous UK festival has finally unveiled its full lineup and the set times with it. The illustrious event, based at Worthy Farm, is due to run its course across Wednesday 21st June to Sunday 25th, with an endless list of talent set to take centre stage. The festival of course offers just more than music, exploring everything from art to practical/recreational activities.

There are many sure-fire highlights to look forward to, with the likes of the Artic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John’s last UK show of his farewell tour just some of the stand-outs. There are many new additions in the latest announcement, and as far as dance music is concerned, you can expect even more, with performances running from the day until the early hours of the morning. The notorious Arcadia will host such sets, with the Chemical Brothers (22:30 to 00:30) and SHERELLE (02:00 to 03:00) among Friday performers. Saturday brings the likes of MK (23:00 to 00:00) and SKEPTA B2B JAMMER (00:00 to 01:00) to the forefront before Sunday sees an eclectic line-up wrapped up with Shy FX (23:30 to 00:30) and Wilkinson (01:30 to 02:30).

The Levels stage also throws up some mouth-water prospects, with acts such as LF System (Friday 01:00 to 03:00), Girls Don’t Sync (Saturday 21:30 to 23:00) and Daphni (Sunday 01:00 to 02:30) on display. Festival goers will also be able to see the likes of Eliza Rose (Thursday 18:00 to 19:30), Hedex (Friday 23:30 to 00:30), Max Cooper (Saturday 22:30 to 00:00) and Barry Can’t Swim (Sunday 21:30 to 22:30) among many others on the The Lonely Hearts Club stage. The likes of Fred Again.., Carl Cox, Four Tet and Fatboy Slim are also set to make appearances on various other stages.

To discover the complete line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2023 click here, where you can also find the set times for what is set to be another stellar edition of the festival in the English sunshine.

The full Glastonbury 2023 line-up is here – including set times! Head to our website https://t.co/t3TPRLhKqZ Artwork by @StanleyDonwood pic.twitter.com/JPpoLJe9zz — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 30, 2023

Image Credit: Czampal