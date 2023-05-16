Gordo to play 8-hour set at Brooklyn Mirage

By Nicole Pepe 43

Gordo is planning yet another massive 8-hour set, this time at Brooklyn‘s iconic venue The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner.

After his massive Coachella set, Gordo has announced that he will yet again play another 8-hour set on July 16th at The Brooklyn Mirage in Brooklyn, New York. The set is slated for 6:00pm to 2:00am. This performance will break a record for the longest solo performance at this venue.

For those unfamiliar with Brooklyn Mirage, the colossal venue is an open-air sanctuary in the heart of the Avant Gardner complex. The inner courtyard is a totally immersive space, surrounded by towering walls lined with evergreen plants and a captivating 200-foot LED wall. The venue opens this month and will remain open until October. This will be Gordo’s debut at the fantastic venue.

“This is the biggest GORDO show to date. An 8-hour extended set. The longest solo performance in Brooklyn Mirage history. Fans have been asking me to play at the Brooklyn Mirage for years… and it’s finally time. This will be historic.”

To purchase tickets for Gordo’s iconic 8-hour set, you can purchase tickets here. The event starts at 6:00pm on July 16th but door will open at 5:00pm.

Image Credit: Gordo (Press) / Provided by The Media Nanny