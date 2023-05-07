Gorillaz new album ‘Cracker Island’ among best selling on Discogs

By Chris Vuoncino 138

The Gorillaz, the music industry’s most famous cartoon band, released their incredible eighth album, Cracker Island, back in February, featuring an all-star roster of guest stars and infectious new tracks. Now the album has found itself on a list of the 25-best selling albums of March on the popular music marketplace, Discogs.

Fueled by the seemingly endless innovation and orchestration from the group’s musical mastermind, Damon Albarn, the group’s latest release is one of the most streamlined of the group’s long career. With just 10 tracks, Albarn, alongside high-profile collaborators such as Thundercat, Beck, Stevie Nicks, and Bad Bunny, delivers a journey into the mythical Cracker Island that is as endearing as it is fun. While the album was officially brought to life in recent weeks as the Gorillaz took to the stage in the California desert, performing at both weekends at Coachella, including the first official live performance Tormenta with Bad Bunny joining them during weekend 2, the group also launched a collection of limited merchandise and vinyl variants to coincide with the release.

Earning the number 11 spot on Discogs Top 25 Best-Selling Records in March 2023 is a limited edition, numbered picture disc edition of the new album. Featuring a Zoetrope-styled artwork, the UK-released variant is a popular version of the album thanks to its unique pressing and limited offering. The success and admiration for the release are further emphasized when looking at the Discogs list, as another variant, a purple disc pressing, currently sits at the number 19 spot on the list as well.

The higher-ranking pressing finds itself one spot behind another Coachella 2023 performer, Frank Ocean, whose album Blonde, sits at number 10 for a 2022 repress of the release. For The Gorillaz and Damon Albarn, it is a clear sign of the impact that the group continues to have on the music industry, as well as the loyalty of their global fanbase that Cracker Island has not just one but two spots on this list.

Image Credit: Gorillaz / Supplied by Warner Music Australia