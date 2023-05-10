iBoatNYC unveils first round of summer events

By Chris Vuoncino 50

Few skylines offer the iconic views and imagery that New York City evokes with its array of skyscrapers and picturesque views, especially when glimpsed from the waters surrounding the island of Manhattan. The team at iBoatNYC knows this and has been looking to deliver these beautiful views alongside world-class dance music and entertainment going back to 2010.

With nearly 600 sold-out shows over the course of the events, iBoatNYC certainly knows how to deliver a party on the high seas, packing fans on two separate ships, the Hornblower Infinity and Hornblower Serenity yachts, both featuring top-tier production elements through LED screens, lasers, and special effects to further enhance the entertainment for the evening. The 2023 season will kick off on May 12th with a performance by worldwide hitmaker Ne-Yo getting things started before the next night offers a special performance just in time for the 10-year anniversary of Random Access Memories, as One More Time: A Tribute To Daft Punk will entertain fans.

The current schedule has been revealed through July 15th, with more announcements and performances expected to be revealed. With a wide variety of tribute shows and DJs headlining the events, their is something for everyone looking to circle the isle of Manahattan while experiencing world-class entertainment. Check out the current schedule below and secure your tickets at the iBoatNYC website.

iBOATNYC SUMMER CALENDAR (MORE TBA)

May 12: Ne-Yo

May 13: One More Time: A Tribute To Daft Punk

May 20: Birthday Bash Tribute: Notorious BIG

May 26: Tribute Reggaeton Boat Party: J Balvin

May 27: El Bote Del Reggeaton: J Alvarez

May 28: Tribute Yacht Party: Bad Bunny

June 2: Bass Boat: Borgore

June 3: Bass Boat: Flux Pavillion

June 3: Thomas Gold

June 9: Kevin Roldan

June 10: Portugal Day Boat Party

June 23: A Tribute To ABBA

June 24: House Matters: Bruno Martini

June 30: Boat Party: David Tort X Markem

July 4: 4th Of July Fireworks Yacht Cruise

July 7: Kristina Sky

July 15: Forever Afters

Image Credit: iBoatNYC/ Provided by GetIn! PR