iBoatNYC unveils first round of summer events
Few skylines offer the iconic views and imagery that New York City evokes with its array of skyscrapers and picturesque views, especially when glimpsed from the waters surrounding the island of Manhattan. The team at iBoatNYC knows this and has been looking to deliver these beautiful views alongside world-class dance music and entertainment going back to 2010.
With nearly 600 sold-out shows over the course of the events, iBoatNYC certainly knows how to deliver a party on the high seas, packing fans on two separate ships, the Hornblower Infinity and Hornblower Serenity yachts, both featuring top-tier production elements through LED screens, lasers, and special effects to further enhance the entertainment for the evening. The 2023 season will kick off on May 12th with a performance by worldwide hitmaker Ne-Yo getting things started before the next night offers a special performance just in time for the 10-year anniversary of Random Access Memories, as One More Time: A Tribute To Daft Punk will entertain fans.
The current schedule has been revealed through July 15th, with more announcements and performances expected to be revealed. With a wide variety of tribute shows and DJs headlining the events, their is something for everyone looking to circle the isle of Manahattan while experiencing world-class entertainment. Check out the current schedule below and secure your tickets at the iBoatNYC website.
iBOATNYC SUMMER CALENDAR (MORE TBA)
May 12: Ne-Yo
May 13: One More Time: A Tribute To Daft Punk
May 20: Birthday Bash Tribute: Notorious BIG
May 26: Tribute Reggaeton Boat Party: J Balvin
May 27: El Bote Del Reggeaton: J Alvarez
May 28: Tribute Yacht Party: Bad Bunny
June 2: Bass Boat: Borgore
June 3: Bass Boat: Flux Pavillion
June 3: Thomas Gold
June 9: Kevin Roldan
June 10: Portugal Day Boat Party
June 23: A Tribute To ABBA
June 24: House Matters: Bruno Martini
June 30: Boat Party: David Tort X Markem
July 4: 4th Of July Fireworks Yacht Cruise
July 7: Kristina Sky
July 15: Forever Afters
Image Credit: iBoatNYC/ Provided by GetIn! PR