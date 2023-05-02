IMS Business Report 2023: 20% of dance music creators earn a living from it

By Ryan Ford 134

This year’s IMS Business Report provided an intriguing insight into the career prospects and expectations within the dance music industry in its current climate.

The dance music industry is ever-changing, and the IMS Business Report continues to provide all the evidence of that. Delving into all the facts and figures behind music creation and consumption, the 2023 report has offered us the most comprehensive insight into the state of the industry to date.

One of the most intriguing parts of the report took an in-depth look into the most fundamental parts of the industry, reviewing the potential careers of those within it. In gathering statistics, it was found that only 20% of all creatives in the industry are actually earning a living from it, where 35% are earning a part-time living from it and the rest bringing home no income. What is evident in the numbers that follow, is the pure passion for music even within the highly concentrated music market that it has become, with a whopping 85% of non-professionals considering dance music a hobby.

In addition, the conclusions drawn also compared those passionate about creating dance music as to if they expect full-time careers from what they do. The report, therefore, found that 41% of creators expect a full-time career in dance music, whereas 44% don’t expect a full-time career, with 9% just doing it as a hobby, and the rest having left careers behind.

With social media becoming ever-more influential in driving trends and providing a platform for rising talents to come through, it will be interesting to see how these statistics develop in the years to come. For now, though, you can take a look through the IMS Business Report 2023 in its entirety here. Be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Louis van Baar