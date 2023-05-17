Is the closure of Printworks the start of a new era of online entertainment?

By Yotam Dov 121

The recent closure of the much-loved Printworks venues in South London has caused music fans to wonder whether more live music venues will disappear before long. While there have been reports that the organizers hope to bring back Printworks in the next few years, could this be part of a huge shift to a new era of online music?

The Shift to Online Entertainment

Almost a third of the UK’s clubs have been closed in the last three years, and it’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. Yet, this is just part of an overall shift in the whole entertainment industry, where many different kinds of activities are becoming more popular and easily accessible online. This can be seen in the likes of the film industry and casino industry.

In the casino business, a game like Live MONOPOLY Big Baller at Paddy Power shows how physical and online entertainment forms are merging together. This game takes the classic board game and adds immersive technology like augmented reality to create a new type of gaming experience. It can be found alongside other online games like roulette and blackjack, with human dealers live streamed onto the screen.

The movie industry gives us another clear example of the way that going online opens up new markets. Since streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been launched, the film production industry has been growing globally so streaming appears to be helping this business to thrive rather than stalling it.

Music in the Metaverse to Replace Physical Venues?

Great nights at the Printworks in the recent past have included concerts by the likes of Helena Hauff, Flying Lotus, and GoldFish. It’s proven to be an exceptionally popular music but what if the closure is simply a natural part of the move to an online experience that has been experienced in other industries? We’ve seen that the film industry is growing and the casino industry has diversified since moving online, so how could the dance music scene benefit from clubs closing and fans listening online?

Huge events such as the Tomorrowland festivals from Belgium and Brazil show us how live music festivals and streaming could work together. One World TV and One World Radio is their official media partner and they also offer a digital membership option where users can buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well as gain access to exclusive footage. It seems certain that the line between physical concerts and online events begins to get increasingly blurred over time.

The emergence of the metaverse and the blockchain appear to be two of the key developments in this area that we should be aware of. The metaverse has the potential to immerse us in a realistic setting where we’ve surrounded by the music we love and other fans looking for a good time. With the blockchain and digital assets like NFTs, we’ll be given the chance to support our favorite artists directly by buying online.

It’s clear that there’s a big shift underway in the whole entertainment industry and it’ll be interesting to see how live music and online options merge to create a way forward for fans and artists alike.

Image by Brian Penny from Pixabay