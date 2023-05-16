Jacob Colon opens up about main inspirations, upcoming collaborations & more: Interview
In this latest interview, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with Jacob Colon, as he opens up about upcoming collaborations, new milestones and so much more.
The talented DJ and producer Jacob Colon has been taking the music world by storm with his unique blend of Latin elements and rugged beats that create a smooth yet hard-driven percussive groove. With his latests releases, ‘Get Somethin‘,’ and ‘Heat,’ out on his label Made to Move Records, Colon continues to push boundaries and release new music that showcases his signature sound. In this exclusive interview, we catch up with Jacob Colon to talk about his plans for 2023, upcoming collaborations, and new milestones he aims to achieve with his music.
Hello Jacob Colon, how are you?
I’m doing well. Keeping busy as usual working on my releases for the next couple months.
2023 is here and we’d like to know more about your plans and upcoming projects, can you tell us about your new releases coming up?
I’ve put out a lot of music with my label Made to Move Records. This year I’m going to focus on expanding my catalog with other labels. Right now, though, I have a hot record called ‘Heat’ that I dropped recently. It’s a dope moody vibe with my signature drum sound.
How about live shows, how does your live show schedule look like for the coming months?
I’ve got a couple local shows lined up to support some great acts that are coming to the New York area. In the meantime, I’ve been putting in a lot of work to perfect my sound to showcase while I work with my agents in Germany and Spain in putting together a small tour.
Are there any special venues you’d like to perform at this year?
I haven’t been out to Europe yet, but I can’t wait to be out there to rock in big clubs like Ministry of Sound, Printworks, and Hii Ibiza in Spain.
Do you have new upcoming collaborations? Are there other artists you’d like to work with?
At the moment, I am working on a project that will consist of about 10-12 instrumentals to distribute to different singers. This will help me keep the ball rolling with other artists while I continue to put out solo records.
Are there any other new projects you’re embarking upon this year?
Nothing in particular besides some of the things I mentioned before. I’m just looking to continue expanding my sound and setting up benchmarks with these projects.
Is there a new implementation to your production workflow or your live performances you’d like to try this year?
I’ve created a nice workflow overtime that I always fall back to with saved presets, saved channel strips etc., that keeps my workflow moving well, but what I always love to try is new sound packs or VSTs that drop. Especially ones that aren’t Dance music based.
On a personal note, are there any new resolutions you made for yourself this year?
Create a track that helps my sound go viral.
What new milestones would you like to achieve with your music?
I’d like to get my monthly listeners up into the 5- and 6-digits range.
What’s something you’re looking forward to this year?
Success!
As always, it was great to catch up with Jacob Colon and hear about his plans and projects for this year. With his releases ‘Get Somethin‘’, and ‘Heat’ out now, and plans to expand his catalog with other labels, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for his fans in the near future; from perfecting his sound for live shows to creating new projects and setting new benchmarks, Jacob Colon’s talent and dedication promise to bring new exciting bangers in the Electronic Dance music genre. Keep an eye out for Jacob Colon’s upcoming releases and make sure to follow him on Spotify, Instagram and Soundcloud to stay updated on his latest projects.
Image Credit: Jacob Colon (Press) / Provided by MCPR