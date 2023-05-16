In this latest interview, we could not be any more thrilled to have caught up with Jacob Colon, as he opens up about upcoming collaborations, new milestones and so much more.

The talented DJ and producer Jacob Colon has been taking the music world by storm with his unique blend of Latin elements and rugged beats that create a smooth yet hard-driven percussive groove. With his latests releases, ‘Get Somethin‘,’ and ‘Heat,’ out on his label Made to Move Records, Colon continues to push boundaries and release new music that showcases his signature sound. In this exclusive interview, we catch up with Jacob Colon to talk about his plans for 2023, upcoming collaborations, and new milestones he aims to achieve with his music.



Hello Jacob Colon, how are you?

I’m doing well. Keeping busy as usual working on my releases for the next couple months.



2023 is here and we’d like to know more about your plans and upcoming projects, can you tell us about your new releases coming up?

I’ve put out a lot of music with my label Made to Move Records. This year I’m going to focus on expanding my catalog with other labels. Right now, though, I have a hot record called ‘Heat’ that I dropped recently. It’s a dope moody vibe with my signature drum sound.



How about live shows, how does your live show schedule look like for the coming months?

I’ve got a couple local shows lined up to support some great acts that are coming to the New York area. In the meantime, I’ve been putting in a lot of work to perfect my sound to showcase while I work with my agents in Germany and Spain in putting together a small tour.



Are there any special venues you’d like to perform at this year?

I haven’t been out to Europe yet, but I can’t wait to be out there to rock in big clubs like Ministry of Sound, Printworks, and Hii Ibiza in Spain.

Do you have new upcoming collaborations? Are there other artists you’d like to work with?

At the moment, I am working on a project that will consist of about 10-12 instrumentals to distribute to different singers. This will help me keep the ball rolling with other artists while I continue to put out solo records.



Are there any other new projects you’re embarking upon this year?

Nothing in particular besides some of the things I mentioned before. I’m just looking to continue expanding my sound and setting up benchmarks with these projects.



Is there a new implementation to your production workflow or your live performances you’d like to try this year?