Joe Mesmar opens up about inspirations, Latest Release ‘Born To Be Free’ & more: Interview

By Yotam Dov 103

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Joe Mesmar is well and truly on his way towards global dominance. Impacting the techno scene on the daily, the Canadian DJ/producer will have anyone feeling some type of way. An artist to watch, this is most definitely an interview that you don’t want to miss out on.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Joe Mesmar is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft to the utmost of perfection. Taking an interest into music from the youngest of ages, the Canadian DJ/producer kick-started his career through his love of drums, before taking the leap towards music production, and everything that electronic music has to offer.

Developing his style of play on the regular, Mesmar ensures nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, with his live shows acting as a clear indicator towards the raw passion and emotion that identifies with this artist to watch. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, each of his releases have been garnering millions of streams worldwide, whilst at the same time, he has been gaining the attentions of some of the biggest names within our community.

Working his way up through the underground scene, success has followed Mesmar from the early stages, with his remix of Josh Wink’s ‘Balls,’ cementing him as the next big prospect within the techno scene, and not only.

With no signs of slowing down, Mesmar is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and in turn, we could not be thrilled to be joined by the man of the moment, as he opens up about main inspirations and influences, the origin of his style of play, the success of his latest single ‘Born To Be Free,’ gaining global traction for his hit ‘Blood & Sand,’ remixing an award winning artist in the eyes of Nigel Stanford, becoming a label boss under ‘Minds Of Sin Records,’ the impact that the global pandemic had on himself and his music, and so much more.

Hello and thank you for joining us! Could you give us an insight on the main inspirations/influences that led to your chosen career pathway in music?

I’ve drawn inspiration from plenty of sources and places, but to me, it’s all about the vibe. I tried to find the type of energy I look for on a dance floor. It makes no difference if it’s a private party or a club, yet the atmosphere in a club is clearly more vibrating.

As you can tell from my music, it’s both brooding and dark. It’s hypnotic, that’s what I’ve tried to achieve. And to be honest, unlike other artists in this industry, I haven’t found inspiration in others, but in the vibes I’m trying to achieve.

Blessing us all with your latest release, ‘Born To Be Free,’ we would like to know the main thought process behind its production, as well as the overall message that you have set out to portray through this particular track?

Born To Be Free is one of my favorite tracks, and for some good reasons. It’s very personal. Like many artists, I’ve reinvented myself quite a few times throughout my career, adopting a slightly darker tone in my music.

Fans seem to love it, and that makes me happy, of course. Born To Be Free describes a new feeling I’ve experienced back then. I felt like I could express myself however I want with music, and that’s exactly what I did. My feelings went on the track, my everything. I encourage everyone to do the same, of course, that’s the goal in life. Do things we love and enjoy every experience we go through.

Producing one fire production after the other, it comes to no surprise that your hit single ‘Blood & Sand’ gained global recognition from the offset. Could you give us a main insight on the production itself, as well as the overall feel of releasing a track that hit the charts at the highest of spots through various countries around the world?

This was the hit on the EP with the same name. I found it different and unique, as in hypnotizing, but I wasn’t sure if everyone has the same opinion, so I was dying to see the reception of this single. Luckily, it worked out well and my fans had the exact same feel. The production was fairly simple. I tried to build up tension with the beat, only to reach an explosive peak. It worked like a charm. I wasn’t expecting to go at the top so quickly and in so many charts, but I guess people experienced the same explosive feeling.

Besides your own original productions, you have also been adding your touch on works by highly acclaimed and recognised artists. We would like to know of how your remix of Nigel Stanford’s ‘Automatica’ came to be, as well as the pressure that you or may not feel when remixing a track from an award winning artist such as himself?

To be honest with you, that’s the most challenging part. When you do something yourself, you either get it right or wrong. But when you work on someone else’s work, the pressure is incredible. You need to make it different, but also add a personal touch and make it stand out. All these at the same time!

And knowing Nigel Stanford, this was a challenge, but I felt like I had something different. I had something to say on that track and hopefully, people appreciated it and it worked out well. It’s not something I’ll do too often though, unless I really feel like I can make the difference.

Founding your very own record label, ‘Minds Of Sins Records,’ could you give us an insight on the talent that you look to promote to the world, as well as the different feelings that emerged when this platform was created for up and coming artists such as yourself?

I know how hard it is to make it big in this industry and especially when it comes to digital music because, well, anyone can do it. Sure, not everyone has the same inspiration or results, but that’s a different story. I know how hard I struggled and I knew I had something to say in this industry.

That’s the purpose of Minds of Sins Records. There are many good artists out there who simply don’t have the means to make it big. If I hear something that stands out, I’ll be more than happy to drag it closer. And that’s what I’m looking for, innovation, a unique approach and excellent vibes.

Having felt the impact of the global pandemic, we would like to know the effect that was imposed on your music career, as well as any goals that you may have set during those unprecedented times?

The impact of Covid-19 on my music career has been significant. All scheduled gigs were canceled, and as we were confined to our homes during lockdown, motivation took a serious hit. It’s challenging to remain motivated when you witness your hard-earned opportunities slipping away. Sadly, a lot of artists and promoters left the industry. Without their usual income, many musicians relied solely on royalties, ghost production, and sales. Though it was unfortunate for the DJs, I am grateful for where I am.

Fortunately, things are getting back to normal, and I have many upcoming gigs to announce. There’s more music to be made! Interestingly, Covid-19 also contributed to my personal growth. I took this time to focus on myself and worked on three goals that I am grateful to have accomplished. I started my own business in AI to ensure financial stability while producing more music during my free time. I also managed to work on my self-growth and self-healing, which made me into a better version of myself. Despite the challenges, I am grateful for the opportunities that arose out of this difficult time.

With 2023 now in full flow, could you give us an insight on what the future holds for Joe Mesmar, as well as any hints on upcoming productions and/or live shows that are in the works?

Now that the pandemic is history, we’re back on the stage. The whole industry is alive and ready to smash it, show off productions over the past few years. These being said, I’ll have a few concerts and I’ll attend a few festivals throughout the summer.

For the fall season, I’ll top a few festivals around Europe. I’m also working on a few new releases, nothing big, no EPs, but just a single or two. Like I said, 2023 is mainly about events and getting back on the stage.

Remarkable in every sense of the word, Joe Mesmar is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and we are all for it. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, each of his releases further act as an indicator towards everything that he has set to achieve, whilst the future could not look any brighter. Bearing this in mind, we will be keeping a close eye on Mesmar and all his future endeavors, but for the time being, you can stay full up to date by following him on Instagram and Spotify!