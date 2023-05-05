Julian Cross teams up with Afrojack for electro-pop banger ‘All I Need’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 87

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Julian Cross has teamed up with Afrojack for the release of ‘All I Need.’ An electro-pop track for the ages, both set of artists’ have implemented their signature sounds to the utmost of perfection.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Julian Cross has just unveiled an electro-pop track for the ages, entitled ‘All I Need.’ Teaming up with no other than Dutch sensation and his very own mentor, Afrojack, this latest production will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Oozing with energy throughout, each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection, with both set of artists’ once again showcasing the undeniable musical prowess that they possess.

Incorporating his own vision through each of his releases, Cross is the epitome of an artist that has been mastering his craft ever since his emergence on the scene, and in turn, his affiliation with Afrojack has helped to only enhance his presence on the daily, but also be considered as one of the greatest developers of Wall Recordings. On course to release his debut album, ‘Stories Of The Nebula (pt.1)‘ later in the year, ‘All I Need’ acts as the first single to make its appearance from the upcoming album, and if this track is anything to go by, we cannot wait of what’s to come next. Elevating the production to even further heights, Afrojack adds his own unique touch throughout, and in turn further solidifying the success of this collaboration for the books.

Out now under Wall Recordings, ‘All I Need’ will have anyone feeling some type of way from start to finish. No stranger to certified hits, Cross has been impacting the dance scene for quite some time now, with his festival ready anthem, ‘Antidote,’ acting as a clear testament to the artist that he is striving to become. Ensuring nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, this latest production further advocates the true versatile nature that we have been made accustomed too when listening to Cross’s productions, with the man of the moment well and truly on his way towards global dominance. With this in mind, be sure to check out ‘All I Need’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Julian Cross, Afrojack / Provided By: Press