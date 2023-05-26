London Grammar announce new remix project on Ministry of Sound

By Samantha Reis 83

The 16-track remix project will include new original material and also versions from Dot Major, Goddard, Jamie Jones, Joris Voorn, and more.

London Grammar is a resounding name in the industry. Their status is as divine as the music they offer. The British trio is responsible for a new notch in the British pop landscape. Their indie pop blends perfectly with electronic music, resulting in a balearic electro-pop that is simply impossible to resist. Hard to catalogue, London Grammar’s work is elegant ambient music that connects to the origins of house music through its meaningful lyrics. They are a chameleon-like group whose music is in itself an object of great desire and also a sought-after raw material for remixes. This is what has motivated the big names in dance music over the years to produce versions of London Grammar’s work. ‘London Grammar – The Remixes‘ is the new project announced by the band, gathering some of the best remixes to date: a selection of new versions by Dot Major, Goddard, Jamie Jones and Joris Voorn. This project will also include the release of new original material in collaboration with CamelPhat and SebastiAn. Pretty exciting, is not it? ‘London Grammar – The Remixes’ will be released on July 21 via Ministry of Sound, the home of the trio’s music.

London Grammar are an exquisite three-piece band and Hannah Reid‘s angelic vocals are simply enchanting. Since their debut release, ‘If You Wait‘ in 2013, the band has never ceased to inspire. In 2021, the trio completed their biggest UK tour to date with two shows that sold out in no time. Last year they headlined All Point East and in 2022 played Coldplay‘s stadium tour to over 700,000 fans. The album ‘Californian Soil‘ was critically acclaimed, earning the band their third BRIT Nomination for Best Group 2022, and has now been awarded Gold in the UK. After all this success, the trio now announce this exciting project.

‘London Grammar – The Remixes’ is the band’s first reflection and sonic homage to their significant catalogue of music. It is a beautiful mix of some already-known remixes, some new versions and also two unexpected new tracks:

Tracklist

Higher (feat. Camelphat) *new original How Does It Feel (Goddard Remix) If You Wait (Jamie Jones Remix) Baby It’s You (Dot Major Remix) Dancing By Night ( feat. SebastiAn) *new original Hey Now (Arty Remix) Let You Know (feat. Flume) Lose Your Head (Camelphat Remix) Strong (High Contrast Remix) Help Me Lose My Mind ( feat. Disclosure) Hell To The Liars (Kölsch Remix) Wasting My Young Years (Henrik Schwarz Remix) Oh Woman Oh Man (MK Remix) Sights (Dennis Ferrer Remix) Hey Now (Bonobo Remix) Baby It’s You (Joris Voorn Remix)

The announcement of this project comes with the release of one of its extracts. London Grammar’s very own Dot Major remix of ‘Baby It’s You‘ is available now. Listen to this beautiful rendition below:



Image Credit: Press / Provided by Ryko