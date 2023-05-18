LOVRA releases 3-track EP ‘The House of House’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 73

LOVRA throws it back to 90’s and 00’s rave culture with brand new EP ‘The House of House‘, out now on Repopulate Mars.

Berlin-based LOVRA new may be a new name for some, but this talented artist serves up some serious, old-school house and techno on her just-released ‘The House of House’ EP. ‘HoH’ is an ode to LOVRA’s favorite time period music – the 90s and 00s electronic rave scene. Each of the three brand new tracks features elements of the era that made it so iconic–from the title track’s energetic, dynamic tech-house that’s just made for the dance floor to the groovy and complex vibes in ‘Sonic’, featuring a sample from an iconic rave track from 1997, by Members Of Mayday, ‘Sonic Empire’, to ‘Do What You Do’ and it’s driving bassline with Detroit-inspired vocal riffs. No matter which one you hit play on, LOVRA‘s simultaneously sophisticated and catchy production style will have you on the dancefloor in no time. Read on below for what the artist herself had to say about the nostalgic project:

LOVRA travels the globe as an internationally requested DJ as well as a successful producer. By combining her passion for Music from the 80s and 90s with her natural sense for modern melodies, danceable house beats, striking vocals, and rolling basslines, LOVRA creates her very own distinctive sound and enchants the crowds of today’s major festivals. In the past years, LOVRA has played at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, Melt!, World Club Dome, Helene Beach, Nature One, Beats for Love, Sea You, Electrisize, Panama, Magnetic, Ikarus, Love Sea, and Artlake, to name only a few.

Listen to the full EP here.

Image Credit: Rico Zartner / Provided by Unfolded PR